Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

We just zoomed through Christmas, and now it’s time to gear up for the year ahead. If you were so busy shopping for other people this holiday season that you forgot to get something for yourself, now is your time! Start the year off strong with a few new finds bound to upgrade your 2024.

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Express, Ulta, Target, Amazon and more!

Related: 22 Fashion Picks That Work for New Year's Eve and Beyond It’s tiiime. The ultra-sparkly holiday is coming up, and we know how real the temptation is to buy a stunning sequin dress with feathers, glitter, rhinestones and all of the bells and whistles to “wear again for other occasions.” It becomes a game of trying to convince yourself you’ll have fifty New Year’s Eve-level events […]

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This Eyelash Knit Mini Dress is an extra 40% off. We can’t wait to wear it all season long! Originally $148, now $100!

Shop more amazing deals at Anthropologie!

Reebok

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: These Reebok Court Advance snazzy kicks are going to be your new go-with-everything shoe. Get up to 50% off with code EOSS!

Shop more amazing deals at Reebok!

Express

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: In honor of the new year, Express is offering up to 60% off select styles. This Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit was $58, now it’s only $23!

Shop more amazing deals at Express!

Albany Park

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’ve been looking for a new sofa, you can get up to 25% off all sofas and sectionals like this highly-rated Kova Sofa and Ottoman.

Shop more amazing deals at Albany Park!

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You won’t believe this AirEssentials Half Zip sweatshirt is half-off. The matching pants are too! Grab it for just $64!

Shop more amazing deals at Spanx!

Related: Up Your Self-Care Game With This Luxurious Bath Soak for Just $6 There’s always a lot going on around the holidays. Whether running around to grab gifts or cooking up a storm for a dinner party, it seems that there’s never a dull moment. Even if you adore your family, hosting and attending parties, it’s natural to feel the pressure sometimes. Self-care is important all year round, […]

Dermalect

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You get three for one with this Rapid Repair Restore and Protect Trio. Your skin will thank you! Originally $149, now $125!

Shop more amazing deals at Dermelect!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Score big on these Align Leggings and 100+ other items with lululemon’s end-of-year sale.

Shop more amazing deals at lululemon!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You can still get a cute pair of Bailey Button II Uggs, this time for 26% off! Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off on shoes, clothing, jewelry, home goods and everything in between, so go check it out!

Shop more amazing deals at Nordstrom!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Jumbo haircare products like this Biolage Ultra Hydra Source Conditioner are up to 45% off right now. Get an extra $3.50 off qualifying purchases using code 968103. Free shipping on any purchase $35 and up!

Shop more amazing deals at Ulta!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Designer items on sale at up to 60% off! This Ferragamo Leather Shoulder Bag is nearly $1,000 off! From now until Sunday, get $50 off every $250 you spend using code WNTR50SF. Happy shopping!

Shop more amazing deals at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: This Amazon Echo has amassed over 100,000 five-star ratings and it’s half-off! We’re going to grab one (or two) for just $50 — 50% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Levi’s has way more than jeans. This Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket was $200, now just $98 — 51% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: You won’t believe how convenient these Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag organizers are. They come in 12 different colors — 30% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Kitchen Deal: Smoothie time! This Ninja blender and a slew of other Ninja products are on sale right now. Get it for 31% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: If you’re in need of new cleaning tools, this Bissell 2998 MultiClean vacuum is for you! Was $237, now $137 — 42% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us