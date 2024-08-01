Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. Most of Us know these four words as an excerpt from the film The Devil Wears Prada — and although they were used sneeringly here, florals can be pretty cool in summer. Whether you’re hanging with the girls or kicking it with the fam, having a range of floral-printed fashion finds can help you look radiant and ethereal!

From breezy dresses to structured trousers, there are floral pieces in any type of silhouette you can imagine — seriously! We rounded up 15 floral-printed fashion finds that will help you bloom chicly in style — read on to see our picks!

1. Seamless Finish: This Raisevern romper has a sleek silhouette and an intricate floral print — just $10!

2. Flow On: These Generic wide leg pants are so bold and will command the attention of any room — just $15!

3. Puffed Up: This Evaless button down shirt pairs well with jeans or skirts — just $28!

4. Boho Realness: We can’t get over this Miduo maxi dress due its relaxed, boho silhouette and pretty print — just $43!

5. Easy, Breezy: This Dokotoo chiffon blouse is a simple garment that we’re sure you’ll love (it’s so airy) — just $28!

6. ’70s Energy: If you love the ease of the ’70s, this Btfbm blouse is right up your alley — was $29, now just $23!

7. Paper Bag Vibes: We love these Iwollence wide leg pants because of their paperbag waist and harmonious color palettes — just $30!

8. Ladies Who Lunch: This Witsmile midi skirt exudes rich mom energy in a vintage way — just $27!

9. Vacation Ready: If you’re upcoming vacation calls for an upscale number, this Thlai midi skirt has you covered — just $30!

10. Asymmetrical Queen: This Scoop sleeveless hi-low top is an easy alternative that you’ll want to live in this summer — was $22, now just $10!

11. Off The Shoulder Edge: This Sofia Jeans maxi dress is sexy but refined — it’s great for date night — was $26, now just $18!

12. Pleats, Please: This Chelsea28 pleated sundress has a plunging neckline and elegant spaghetti straps for a darling number — just $119!

13. On Trend: For the girl who wants to nail the cottagecore trend, this Petal & Pup midi dress will help you do just that — just $79!

14. Fashionista Moment: This Bardot mini dress is so dainty and delicate (and we’re obsessed with the sleeves) — just $189!

15. Stay Chill: If you’re prone to overheating, these Billabong split wide leg pants will make sure you don’t — was $60, now just $40!