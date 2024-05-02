Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know it’s trendy, but what is linen anyway? If you thought it was synonymous with sheets, you’re not alone! Until recently, many of Us were convinced that linen is only for bedsheets and the linen outfit trend is resort-only, but nope — one scan around the grocery store, airport, restaurant and bar tells a different story. Linen is everywhere!

Unlike cotton which is made of — you guessed it — cotton, linen is made of flax fibers; it has a smooth texture and breathable feel, making it the perfect warm and transitional weather fabric. It’s easy to see why linen sheets are such a big hit! If you’re wearing a linen outfit or sleeping in linen sheets, rest assured you won’t be sweating.

We found 15 airy sets that nail the linen trend and the two-piece set trend. If you don’t currently have room in your cart, you’ll want to make some! Favorites below!

Sets with Shorts

1. The perfect outfit: We’re pretty sure you won’t want to wear anything other than this square neck set this summer — originally $37, now $33!

2. Pretty sleeves: You can wear this set from the couch to a nice dinner. Hoops and a long necklace tie it all together — $24!

3. Sporty chic: There’s something about this set that gives athleisure energy. An elastic band just below the bra line keeps the top in place — $28!

4. A blend: 30% linen and 70% rayon fabrics keep it lightweight, skin soft and versatile for the day-to-day — $15!

5. Boyfriend fit: A collar and button-up design make this one of the trendiest sets you’ll find. We love the pink color — originally $40, now $38!

6. Tropical fun: Picture yourself on vacation somewhere with views, scenery and a margarita in hand — $32!

7. V-neck: This linen-looking set is actually 100% cotton, making it a softer, cozier alternative to linen while giving you the same look — $30!

Sets with Pants

8. Beach party: An elastic high waist, wide-leg design and loose square-neck top are some highlights of this beachy set — $40!

9. Office ready: We’re not saying you want to, but if you want to be the most fashionable gal in the office, this is the ‘fit — originally $36, now $26!

10. Cute and cropped: The boho flair is one of the things we love about this two-piece outfit, especially when you get it in a rusty red color — $40!

11. Elegant look: Short sleeves and a wide waistband add a classy touch to an ultra-casual set — $50!

12. Linen luxury: Try wearing this luxe-looking set with strappy sandals and a sparkly handbag — $45!

13. Oversized fit: If an overenthusiastic AC machine makes your house chilly all year round, this long-sleeve set will keep you temperate — $20!

14. Lounging around: You can grab this spaghetti strap v-neck in seven different neutral colors — we want them all — $40!

15. Really relaxed: These could be used as pajamas or as a Target run outfit (or both), but regardless, you’ll be ultra-comfortable — $38!