17 Adorable, Slimming Jumpsuits and Rompers Under $60

Struggling to figure out what to wear? One of the easiest things you can do in these situations is reach for a jumpsuit or romper! A one-stop shop outfit is the best, because all that’s left is picking out your shoes and accessories. Sure, dresses provide a similar ease — but sometimes, a jumpsuit is simply more fashionable!

While it’s still warm out, you can catch Us outside rocking any one of the looks we have selected below. We’ve covered it all: Dressy, casual, transitional — you name it. If you’re creative enough, you can totally style these looks for fall — so let’s get to it!

17 Flattering Rompers and Jumpsuits That We’re Wearing Right Now

Rompers

1. This tie-dye BP. romper is made from a cozy jersey material that’s ideal for lazy weekend days!

2. Loose, lightweight rompers like this one from Billabong make great beach cover-ups, but you can also layer it over bralettes or baby tees!

3. We adore the slimming stripes on this Row A romper! There are sections featuring mismatched stripes which make the look more dynamic.

4. Beachy vibes are exactly what this Rip Curl romper exudes! Its relaxed look is dreamy for chill days spent relaxing on the sand.

5. Another strong cover-up option for the beach or pool is this Elan romper! You can also totally wear it while you’re just lounging at home.

6. This ruffled V-neck romper from Free People is absolutely perfect for a weekend brunch, and it will look amazing in pictures. Bonus!

7. The scalloped neckline on this Row A romper is incredibly unique, and the yellow shade is gorgeous too!

8. Linen rompers like this one from Lulus are excellent to wear on super hot days!

Jumpsuits

9. Strapless jumpsuits like this one from Ekaliy always look fabulous, and we love the ultra-wide pant leg!

10. Shoppers say that they turn heads whenever they wear this PerZeal jumpsuit — they are obsessed with the fit!

11. You can style this jumpsuit from The Drop in tons of different ways. It’s more casual with sneakers — but with heels, it’s a chic dinner outfit!

12. If you have a major party or event coming up, this fitted off-the-shoulder Verdusa jumpsuit is guaranteed to be a hit!

13. This Pink Queen jumpsuit is both sophisticated and trendy, plus it comes with a matching belt that cinches in the waist!

14. The dramatic shoulder ruffle on this fitted jumpsuit from Engood makes such a major statement!

15. Shoppers say they were surprised with how much they love this simple and sleek jumpsuit from Happy Sailed!

16. Another divine jumpsuit that has a minimalist look is this off-the-shoulder number from Hybrid & Company!

17. On casual days, we love wearing loose strapless jumpsuits — like this one from ZESICA!

