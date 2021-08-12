21 Summer Sweaters That We’re Carrying Over Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It can be tempting to shop exclusively for summer styles while the season is still underway, but with only a few weeks left, we need to start planning ahead for fall.

Luckily, we know how to look for pieces that we can rock now and style for the cooler months. There’s no need to waste money on clothing that we can only wear for a limited time! Because sweater weather is favorite time of year, we decided to round up a few top knits that you can wear now or save for autumn. Check them all out below!

21 Summer Sweaters That We’re Still Going to Wear Come Fall

Cardigans and Open-Front Sweaters

1. The weather is still warm at the start of fall, and a chunky open crochet knit from Mafulus is all you need to keep warm. Breathability is key, people!

2. This YIBOCK waffle knit batwing cardigan is the definition of versatility. Shoppers say that they can actually wear it year-round!

3. Extra long knits are ultra-cozy, and this ZESICA cardigan is one of our favorites. We’re completely obsessed!

4. This open-front ECOWISH cardigan is available in so many different styles. Stripes, animal prints, color-blocking — take your pick, because it’s all here!

5. If you love a retro moment, this VLOJELRY cropped cardigan is the one to buy. It’s serving up total ’90s vibes!

6. Lightweight knits like this loose GRACE KARIN kimono are a must for any closet. One shopper said they bought it in three different colors — talk about excellent feedback!

7. On the weekends, we recommend wearing this knit zip-up hoodie from Paitluc. Casual vibes only!

Pullover Sweaters

8. An oversized waffle knit like this one from Adreamly is a quintessential lounge staple. It’s a bestseller for a reason!

9. Even though this Ecrocoo pullover has a beachy look, we can still picture ourselves wearing it in the fall. All it takes are the right accessories!

10. The cheetah print on this Show Me Your Mumu sweater is seriously unique. The sandy color palette also works across all seasons!

11. You can layer this off-the-shoulder LAICIGO sweater with tank tops in the fall. But while it’s still warm out, it’s a strong breezy knit to wear on cooler nights!

12. If you want to get compliments on your look, pick up this oversized SALENT sweater. Shoppers say that everyone swoons when they wear it!

13. This Saodimallsu sweater works as a swim cover-up because it’s a bit see-through. In the fall, just wear a crop top underneath and you’re good to go!

14. This ZANZEA oversized pullover is probably one of the most popular ones we’ve found to date. Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed!

Knit Vests and Tops

15. This boxy cropped Lailezou vest comes in a classic cable knit that screams fall in New England. We adore the preppy look!

16. We love wearing knit tanks like this Tutorutor number in the summer. It’s also great for layering with your favorite fall jackets!

17. Another chic preppy sweater vest is this one from Jlihang. The houndstooth pattern is totally timeless, and it can elevate any basic outfit.

18. Hello, retro! Argyle is also super trendy right now. Get into it with this Balaflyie sweater vest!

19. If you’re not a fan of the boxy aesthetic, this Ferrtye cable knit sweater vest is more fitted and cropped. Wear it by itself or layered over a white button-down!

20. Shoppers say that if you’re looking for a cute sweater vest, this one from The Drop is a solid choice. We love the ombré style!

21. If you love feeling relaxed and comfortable, you’re going to want this Sherrylily knit tank. It’s an absolute winner!

