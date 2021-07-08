17 Cooling Crochet Pieces That Will Transition Flawlessly Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The heat waves at the moment are no joke, and we’re wearing garments that will keep Us as cool as possible. What does that mean exactly? All crochet everything! These knit pieces give you so much room to breathe, and they happen to be super stylish as well.

While we were shopping, we decided to go a step further and pick out crochet pieces that you can wear well into the fall. Keep reading to see these versatile finds!

17 Breezy Crochet Pieces That Can Transition Into The Fall

1. This mini dress from SheIn has the most stunning crochet lace overlay that also suits the autumn season!

2. We love how lightweight this Misassy cardigan is — it’s a great beach cover-up and can work as a sweater when it gets a little chilly out!

3. This open-front cardigan from Lucky Brand also has a breezy look that you can wear across multiple seasons!

4. You can totally pull off wearing this Floerns chiffon kimono as a lightweight cover-up when the fall rolls around!

5. This flowy blouse from CANIKAT has beautiful crochet details on the shoulders!

6. This long maxi crochet cover-up from Elan is ideal for the beach, but it will also look fab layered over a dress with ankle booties!

7. You can wear this little bolero shrug from Just Love to give any outfit some boho flair!

8. This FERBIA ruched crochet sweater is one of our all-time favorite finds, plus it’s excellent for layering!

9. You can wear this Vici Collection crochet top over a bralette in the summer, and with a tight bodysuit and skinny jeans in the fall!

10. This CUPSHE crochet boho cover-up is another perfect piece for layering!

11. We love that this crochet top from CGYY is available in both tank top and short-sleeve variations!

12. Reach for this Free People crochet tank when the heat is too much to handle — and throw a cardigan over it when it’s brisk outside!

13. This long crochet cardigan from River Island has a rose gold touch that we’re living for!

14. The crochet lace embroidery on this short Anna-Kaci kimono can complement any type of outfit!

15. If you want the longer version of the kimono we just mentioned, check out this Anna-Kaci number!

16. This tie-dye cover-up from Elan will look amazing as a crop top when the weather cools down!

17. When it’s hot outside, wear this crochet crop top from BP. to keep cool, and with an open-front sweater in the fall!

