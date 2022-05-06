17 Dressy Spring Tops for a Look That Lasts From Brunch to Dinner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our days tend to get far busier in the spring months. The weather is warmer, which gives Us a reason to spend as much time with friends as possible! Our social calendars are quickly filling up, and on some days, we may not even have enough time to head back home and change from daywear into an evening look.

That’s when shopping smartly can be incredibly useful. With that in mind, we went ahead and pick out some spring tops that will transition from day to night with ease. Any of the pieces we picked from our lineup below pair perfectly with tons of different bottoms — and if you want to dress them up, all you need to do is throw some accessories in your purse to transform the look!

17 Dressy Spring Tops You Can Wear From Day to Night

Neutral Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This lime flare sleeveless blouse has touches of lace along the neckline and shoulders, and we’re digging the soft tan shade that goes with everything — starting at $20 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: In a nod to ’50s fashion, this Allegra K blouse has a high neckline with ruffle details that look absolutely timeless — starting at $24 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: Even though the design of this Allimy top is simple, the silky material makes it look elegant and sleek — starting at $20 on Amazon!

4. Funkier Pick: The balloon sleeves on this top from A New Day have eyelet detailing that make it pop against the clean silhouette — $20 at Target!

Tops with Pops of Color

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Neineiwu top is available in tons of colors, and we adore the flowy movement of the chiffon overlay — starting at $22 on Amazon!

6. We Also Love: We are obsessed with the bright hues of this CeCe top, plus how the dainty daisy pattern looks — starting at $55 at Nordstrom!

7. We Can’t Forget: The golden yellow shade of this peplum top from Universal Thread is such a great hue for the spring and summer — $28 at Target!

8. Bestselling Pick: Thousands of shoppers say this lace-trimmed top by Astylish has come in clutch for all types of social events — $27 on Amazon!

Patterned Tops

9. Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the cherry print pattern on this tie bow blouse from Allerga K — it also comes in polka dots if you want something different — starting at $19 on Amazon!

10. We Also Love: Stripes for any season are a must, and we adore the bright color schemes this HOTAPEI short sleeve button-down has to offer — starting at $21 on Amazon!

11. We Can’t Forget: Want a top you can team with leggings? This tunic from White Mark is the one, and it features a classic floral print — $43 at Target!

12. Favorite Cropped Pick: The smocking on this top from Levi’s makes it super flattering, and we love the dreamy tie-dye effect — $39 at Target!

13. Boho-Style Top: The knot detail on the front of this cropped blouse and fun floral pattern scream flower child vibes — $52 at Lulus!

Black or White Tops

14. Our Absolute Favorite: A crisp white short-sleeve blouse made from a silky material is a must for warm weather — $46 at Lulus!

15. We Also Love: This flowy bell-sleeve top from Utyful will be a closet staple if you pick it up in black or white, and there are plenty of other hues to choose from — starting at $25 on Amazon!

16. We Can’t Forget: We’re obsessed with the one-shoulder ruffle look of this statement top from A New Day — $18 at Target!

17. Favorite Flattering Pick: The tie detail on this Romwe blouse cinches in the waist, creating a gorgeous silhouette — starting at $22 on Amazon!

