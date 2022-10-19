17 Beautiful Fall and Winter Cardigans to Complement Curvy Figures

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: It’s difficult to find a cardigan sweater that’s seriously unflattering, but if you have a curvier body type, you may be looking for a specific style. If you’re not sure where to start, we have a few helpful pointers. Reminder: All cardigans tend to look universally fabulous on every shopper, so only consult this list if you’re having difficulty deciding which piece to purchase!

The main feature to avoid is a particularly thick, chunky knit or a sweater with excess fabric around the hip area. Sleeker silhouettes and slightly thinner knits help to avoid creating unnecessary bulkiness. If you do want an oversized fit, opt for a cropped style instead! With these suggestions in mind, we sought out the absolute best cardigans to fabulously suit curvier frames. Check out our top picks below!

Cropped Cardigans

1. This Halogen cardigan has a deep V-style with just two buttons at the hem to help the waist appear more streamlined — starting at $50 at Nordstrom!

2. You’ll be able to find the exact hue you need thanks to all of the colors this SweatyRocks ribbed cardi is available in — starting at $28 on Amazon!

3. If you’re a fan of oversized fits, you’ll find that cropped styles, including this Topshop cardigan, are far more flattering for curvier shapes — originally $68, now just $44 at Nordstrom!

4. Again, we see how beneficial a super deep-V style cardigan can be for curvy body types thanks to this adorable Charter Club sweater — originally $60, now just $30 at Macy’s!

5. A boxier everyday cardigan, like this ribbed one from Madewell, is always great to have on hand — $98 at Nordstrom!

Mid-Length Cardigans

6. We’re obsessed with the trendy Y2K vibes of this sleek two-button cardigan from Open Edit, and if you’re daring enough, you can wear it on its own as a sultry top — $69 at Nordstrom!

7. The slouchier fit of this cardigan from The Drop is offset with its slightly shorter length, and shoppers confirm that the fit is fabulous — $50 at Amazon!

8. With this Amazon Essentials ribbed cardigan, you can to choose if you want a more form-fitting look or a slightly looser fit by sizing up or down — $38 at Amazon!

9. The rounded hem of this Karen Scott draped cardigan has a boho feel, but it doesn’t bulk up the hip area with excess fabric — originally $50, now just $19 at Macy’s!

10. If you’re looking for a more dramatic cardigan look, this sweater from INC has amazing balloon sleeves and sparkly rhinestone stripe details — originally $90, now just $45 at Macy’s!

11. A super thin knit cardigan, like this one from Charter Club, is a staple every shopper needs — originally $40, now just $25 at Macy’s!

Longline Cardigans

12. It would be hard to imagine this simple Amazon Essentials open-front cardigan looking unflattering on any fashionista — starting at $28 on Amazon!

13. The pattern on this Astylish long cardigan has a boho vibe that we’re beyond obsessed with — on sale for $39 at Amazon!

14. Shoppers are massive fans of this standard Daily Ritual open-front sweater for everyday wear — starting at $25 at Amazon!

15. This open-front cardigan from ARRUSA creates drama with the batwing-style sleeves, which don’t add volume to the look in an unflattering way — starting at $39 on Amazon!

16. We love that this Urban CoCo cardigan is specifically cut to fit a woman’s figure and can accentuate the hourglass shape — starting at just $17 at Amazon!

17. If you’re looking for a bit of a splurge purchase, this extra long wool and cashmere blend cardigan is the perfect choice — $199 at Nordstrom!

