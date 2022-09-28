17 Flattering Fall Pieces You Can Mix and Match With All Season Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even if we particularly like the look of a piece of clothing, the most important factor at the end of the day is fit. That’s the difficulty with online shopping — how are you supposed to know if something will look good if you can’t try it on? It’s always a bit of a gamble, but with the right eye and research, you can make any online shopping experience far more successful. Stick with Us!

For the fall, we have a few key pieces that are considered staples: sweaters for the cooler weather, autumn dresses, not to mention versatile staple jeans and skirts. You can mix-and-match with a ton of these garments, and after a deep dive through customer reviews, we found the ultimate list of flattering styles ready for you to shop below!

17 Flattering Pieces You Need In Your Fall Wardrobe

Cozy Sweaters

1. We think a sweater vest is among the best layering pieces you can own for fall, and this houndstooth version from Jlihang is one of our favorites — just $23 at Amazon!

2. This extra long knee-length turtleneck sweater from ASTR the Label has a high slit on the side that’s slimming in the most unexpected way — $88 at Nordstrom!

3. An off-the-shoulder sweater like this one from Treasure & Bond is far more elegant than your typical crewneck — on sale for $41 at Nordstrom!

4. Add a touch of sparkle to your sweater style with this sequined cowlneck knit from DKNY — on sale for $69 at Macy’s!

5. A slouchier sweater, like this bestselling striped one from ZESICA, is the ideal match for a slim skirt or sleek skinny jeans — starting at $36 on Amazon!

Adorable Dresses

6. We can’t wait to layer this Floerns corduroy overall dress with different long-sleeve tops or even thicker knits — starting at $25 on Amazon!

7. Shoppers say the knit material on this chic Charles Henry sweater dress can beautifully hide your problem areas — $89 at Nordstrom!

8. This houndstooth dress from Tommy Hilfiger can be styled professionally for the office and in a more casual way for weekend hangs — on sale for $76 at Macy’s!

9. A simple ribbed midi dress like this one from The Drop will fit flawlessly into anyone’s fall wardrobe — $60 at Amazon!

Curve-Hugging Denim

10. We’re obsessed with the trendy design of these Asvivid bell bottom jeans which feature fun little slits at the bottom of each pant leg — $41 at Amazon!

11. These wide-leg jeans from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are available in a vast array of different sizes for the absolute perfect fit — starting at $21 on Amazon!

12. Score a great deal on designer denim by picking up these high-waist, wide-leg jeans from FRAME — marked down to $142 at Nordstrom!

13. What makes these Wit & Wisdom wide leg jeans different are the hidden panels which help make your figure look fabulous — $88 at Nordstrom!

Sleek Skirts

14. You can never go wrong with a faux-leather mini like this one from Zeagoo. Countless shoppers are obsessed — starting at $27 on Amazon!

15. The tie detail on this Kate Kasin wrap pencil skirt helps create ruching which makes this skirt seriously flattering — starting at $12 on Amazon!

16. Satin midi skirts can be hit or miss, but the flowier feel of this one from Bar III makes it easier to wear — on sale for $55 at Macy’s!

17. This corduroy high-waisted mini skirt from Charter Club has a hidden panel which can give you amazing tummy control — on sale for $36 at Macy’s!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!