17 Long Fall Skirts That Will Look Chic With Your Favorite Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Question: Which type of boot teams best with a longer skirt in the fall? Many may prefer to opt for a shorter style, like an ankle boot — but there’s no reason to limit yourself to one option! With the right midis or maxis, you can wear any of your favorite fall boots — even the taller ones!

With that in mind, we selected a slew of longer skirts that we can’t wait to wear with a killer pair of boots this fall. Best of all, you’ll love them all just as much as we do. It’s high time to stock up on these styles as autumn is upon Us, so read on to discover how to get in on the action!

17 Midi and Maxi Skirts We’re Teaming With Boots This Fall

Knit Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ribbing on this knit Halogen skirt creates a pleated effect which looks crisp and classic — $69 at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: Even shoppers who say summer is their favorite season can’t wait to wear this flattering IDEALSANXUN plaid maxi — starting at $30 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: We’re in love with the ruched detail on the side of this ribbed midi skirt from Open Edit — on sale for $29 at Nordstrom!

4. Best Trendy Pick: Get into the Y2K groove by rocking this Juaugusep bodycon maxi which features funky contrast stitching — just $21 at Walmart!

5. Favorite Flowy Knit: If you’re not looking for form-fitting styles, you’ll adore this loose knit skirt from SANGTREE — starting at $22 on Amazon!

6. Go-To Sultry Pick: The button-up detail on the side of this 4th & Reckless ribbed midi skirt lets you control how revealing you want the slide slit to be — $43 at Nordstrom!

Leather and Suede Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Words can’t express how obsessed we are with the flattering fit of this faux-leather wrap skirt from The Drop — $55 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: This A-line style faux suede skirt from Allegra K is such a quintessential fall staple that we can’t wait to style — $27 at Walmart!

9. We Can’t Forget: For a more professional setting we’d definitely recommend this sleek A-line faux leather skirt from NYDJ — $89 at Nordstrom!

10. Best Textured Skirt: The croc print that’s embossed on this Halogen faux leather midi gibes it a more unique look that we’re totally loving — $99 at Nordstrom!

11. Favorite Circle Skirt: You’ll want to twirl around all day long in this beautiful faux suede midi skirt from Collections Etc. — $34 at Walmart!

Satin, Chiffon and Fabric Skirts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers are in love with how luxurious this Rails satin midi skirt feels and the fit is also fabulous — on sale for $113 at Nordstrom!

13. We Also Love: If you’re a fan of whimsical style this layered chiffon floral skirt from CHICWISH is calling your name — starting at $30 on Amazon!

14. We Can’t Forget: Another satin slip-style skirt that we love is this Keasmto version, and we’re particularly fond of the leopard print option — just $26 at Amazon!

15. Best Flowy Pick: The ruffle along the hem of this loose high-waisted SheIn skirt creates beautiful volume — just $28 at Amazon!

16. Go-To Boho Pick: We think that the pattern and the colors used to create this boho-style maxi from Milumia are totally fitting for the autumn — starting at $23 on Amazon!

17. Favorite Structured Style: This front slit midi skirt from MANGO comes with a belt to help cinch in the waist beautifully — $80 at Nordstrom!

