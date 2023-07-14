Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re forced to go outside and leave the comfort of our air-conditioned homes in the summer, we require the right outfit to keep cool. Lightweight pieces are a must, so we decided to go on the hunt for the absolute best styles to rock on repeat.

We’re in the midst of the height of the season, which means it’s easily the hottest portion of the year. Naturally, it’s prime time to stock up on lightweight items — and we found a slew of chic picks at Nordstrom! We selected simple styles to wear year after year — keep reading and prepare to shop!

Simple Tops

1. Shoppers are obsessed with how lightweight and thin this Madewell T-shirt is — get it for $20!

2. This EDIKTED ribbed knit tube top has slits on the sides which make it seriously breathable — it’s yours for $35!

3. We adore how loose and breezy this off-the-shoulder Topshop top is — it’s also on sale for an unbeatable price — originally $48, now $24!

4. A boxy, cropped tee like this one from FP Movement is always a great to-go when it’s hot outside — get it for $38!

5. This NYDJ sleeveless blouse is a solid lightweight pick which you can style for the office — starting at $32!

6. Linen-blend camis like this version from Treasure & Bond are essential to ensure you don’t get overheated outside — it’s yours for $39!

Lightweight Pants

7. Linen is our go-so summer material, and you won’t find more high-quality pants that can rival this pair from Tommy Bahama — starting at $110!

8. These Madewell linen pants are designed in a professional way, as opposed to the more casual versions we often see — get them for $88!

9. Reviewers say these breezy pants from Wit & Wisdom have a “perfect fit” that’s totally unmatched — they’re yours for $78!

10. Get your hands on a linen pant that’s dressy enough to wear out on the town by picking up this pair from Open Edit — get them for $69!

11. These linen pants from Caslon are a must-have if you’re planning a beach vacation — originally $59, now $40!

Casual Dresses

12. Billowy, boho-style sundresses like this maxi from Free People come in handy when it’s steaming outside — get it for $148!

13. This short swing dress from Faherty is made from 100% linen which will guarantee you’ll stay cool while wearing it — it’s yours for $168!

14. If you’re a fan of sporty styles, this Zella dress will be right up your alley — get it for $69!

15. With a dress as loose as this Topshop maxi, you’re donning a look which will allow ample breathability — starting at $39!

16. This dainty minidress from Billabong is a perfectly girly number which will make you feel fabulously feminine — it’s yours for $50!

17. Wearing loose short dress like this mini from BP. is one of our to-go moves when it’s extra hot out — starting at $38!

