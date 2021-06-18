17 Summer Shorts That Will Seriously Make You Love Your Legs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people might argue that finding the perfect pair of shorts is one of the hardest shopping ventures. It’s understandable — showing more skin isn’t always comfortable for all of Us, and we want to feel 100% confident while wearing shorts! As you’re also likely upgrading your collection, we decided to throw together a few favorites for your convenience.

We covered every type of short category — from the casual athletic pairs to ones that can be dressed up for a night out on the town. And, of course, we would never leave you without this season’s best denim cutoffs! You’re going to fall in love with your legs and feel flawless in these sleek shorts — check them out below!

17 Flattering Summer Shorts To Rock All Season long

Athletic Shorts

1. These classic shorts from Under Armour are perfect for running or just lounging around on a lazy day!

2. This pair of shorts from Hanes is just as comfy as sweatpants and great for casual days.

3. If you want to stock up on comfy shorts, this five-pack from Liberty Imports is an incredible steal!

4. We’re totally in love with the comfy high-waist of these shorts from M MAROAUT!

5. You can wear these cotton shorts from SPECIALMAGIC to work out or just use them as comfy pajama bottoms!

Denim Shorts

6. These shorts from luvamia have plenty of stretch to guarantee that you’re always feeling fabulous while wearing them!

7. We couldn’t talk denim without mentioning Levi’s, and this pair of mid-rise shorts is a staple!

8. The paperbag waist on these high-waisted shorts from Plaid&Plain is incredibly flattering!

9. High-waisted shorts like this pair from Levi’s are a must-have for the summer — you can style them in tons of different ways!

10. We love the beachy vibes that we’re getting from these denim shorts from Billabong!

11. These shorts from Democracy are designed to make your figure look absolutely incredible!

12. If you can only buy one pair of jean shorts for the summer, we would go with these distressed 501s from Levi’s!

Casual Shorts

13. Gearing up for a beach day? These Roxy shorts were made for the sun and surf!

14. These lightweight shorts from Elapsy are seriously adorable, and you can dress them up for a fancier night out!

15. Everyone needs to own a pair of chino shorts like this option from Amazon Essentials — they’re a summer wardrobe must!

16. Shoppers say that these shorts from HUE have the “beautiful and comfortable” fit they were always looking for!

17. These shorts from Billabong are amazing for the beach, and you can dress them up with the right top!

