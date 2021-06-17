17 Stylish Dresses That Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love lusting after dresses that we can’t justify spending the money on while online shopping. It’s one of our favorite activities, especially when we’re scoping out celebrity style! That being said, you can still get your shopping fix and find pieces that are just as gorgeous for a fraction of the price.

We adore browsing Amazon to find looks-for-less and hidden gems at affordable prices. The only issue? It can be hard to navigate if you don’t know what you’re looking for! That’s why we decided to do all of the heavy lifting for you and round up fabulous and affordable frocks that look so much more expensive than they actually are. Keep reading to score some major steals!

17 Stylish and Affordable Dresses For Summer

Mini Dresses

1. The look of this sweet Yobecho short-sleeve dress is ideal for a daytime brunch or lunch date!

2. We’re obsessed with the lantern sleeves on this ruffled mini dress from Happy Sailed!

3. This ruched bodycon number from Verdusa is one of Amazon’s bestsellers — and it’s easy to see why!

4. You would find a mini dress like this one from Floerns at a store like Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters for three times the price!

5. The off-the-shoulder silhouette of this Romwe dress looks absolutely show-stopping!

6. You’re going to swoon over the plunging neckline on this Floerns A-line dress!

Midi Dresses

7. The minimalist look of this square-neckline midi dress from The Drop is so classic!

8. The high-low hemline on this cocktail dress from Sarin Mathews is perfect for any formal occasion!

9. We love that the straps on this ZESICA dress tie at the top for a fab finishing touch!

10. This ETCYY dress has layers upon layers of ruffles that look simply stunning!

11. Slinky slip dresses like this one from The Drop are very much in style right now, and we’re obviously obsessed!

12. Another great slip dress is this one from xxxiticat, which has a cowl neckline that’s seriously flattering!

13. The embroidery on this ECOWISH dress looks exactly like something you might find at Anthropologie!

Maxi Dresses

14. We also love the embroidered look of this BerryGo dress that looks like it could cost well over $100!

15. This Milumia striped button-down style shirtdress is the epitome of a staple summer look!

16. This maxi dress from SVALIY has an aesthetic that you can dress up or down in a snap!

17. Another excellent maxi dress that you can style for the daytime or nighttime is this little number from SheIn!

