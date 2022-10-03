21 High-Waisted Fall Pants to Make Your Legs Look Miles Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few ways to make your legs appear longer, but the easiest way to do so is by wearing high-waisted bottoms! They also happen to be some of the most flattering styles, especially when it comes to pants — and there are so many options to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for casual lounge pants or dressier picks to wear this fall, we have a slew of different bottoms to stock up on for the season. Best of all, reviewers assure Us that each and every one of our picks will help your legs look longer than you ever imagined. Read on for the scoop!

21 Trendy High-Waisted Pants for Fall to Elongate Your Legs

Casual Pants

1. On low-key days, you can keep it comfy in these baggy Yovela joggers. They can also be the base of some stylish streetwear looks — starting at $28 on Amazon!

2. These ribbed wide-leg lounge pants from Waitfairy will keep you cozy and chic, even if you’re just staying at home — starting at $30 on Amazon!

3. The sporty-chic vibes radiating from these wide-leg track pants from Wild Fable give you plenty of room to create trendy ensembles — just $25 at Target!

4. Help shape and slim your figure in these flare ponte pants from SPANX that you can easily wear from day to night — $168 at Nordstrom!

5. Corduroy is one of our favorite fall materials, and we love the way it’s used in these straight leg trousers from EVALESS — $37 at Amazon!

6. We’re also totally digging the retro ’70s look of these flare Free People corduroy pants — on sale for $74 at Nordstrom!

Faux-Leather Pants

7. These BLANKNYC pants have a punk rock edge that we absolutely adore — starting at $66 at Nordstrom!

8. The smooth look and stitching of these cropped flare pants is the ideal starting point for a seriously sophisticated look — $59 at Lulus!

9. Wearing faux-leather pants doesn’t have to feel risky when you have this flattering tapered style from A New Day on deck — just $30 at Target!

10. Throw on these sleek pants from WAYF whenever you want an instant confidence boost — $75 at Nordstrom!

Dressy Pants

11. These Vince Camuto straight leg trousers are the epitome of the ultimate work pants — $110 at Nordstrom!

12. Shoppers call these slim fit high-waisted pants from GRACE KARIN one of their new favorite styles — starting at $29 on Amazon!

13. For a more relaxed fit, these belted trousers from A New Day totally fit the bill — just $32 at Target!

14. These bestselling wide-leg palazzo pants from Tronjori have over 10,000 glowing reviews and come in countless gorgeous hues — starting at $32 on Amazon!

15. Plaid is a go-to fall print, and if you want to embrace it, pick up a pair of these flare pants from Wild Fable — just $28 at Target!

16. If you want a unique look that will turn heads, these satin wide-leg mixed print pants are exactly what you need — $52 at Lulus!

Denim

17. These sleek black jeans from Good American have a high waist and very subtle flare leg for maximum elongation — $169 at Nordstrom!

18. We’re so in love with the retro look of these flare leg Free People jeans, and the stitching on the waist is oh-so-original — on sale for $74 at Nordstrom!

19. The extra baggy pant legs on these jeans from Lovers + Friends are swoon-worthy — on sale for $63 at Nordstrom!

20. Another trend we’re all about? Fitted jeans with slits on the pant legs, just like this pair from Sidefeel — starting at $34 on Amazon!

21. And lastly, these cargo-style jeans from SweatyRocks round out our list of denim styles we can’t wait to wear this season — starting at $38 on Amazon!

