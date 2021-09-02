21 Comfy Lounge Pieces That Are Stylish Enough to Go Out In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If wearing your favorite comfy sweats and loungewear at all times is on your list of fashion goals, today is your lucky day! There are numerous ways that you can get away with rocking loungewear in a social setting — but the key is finding the right pieces.

If you don’t know where to start, we did the dirty work for you and rounded up a vast range of tops, jumpsuits and knit pants to shop now. You’ll be amazed with how comfortable you feel wearing any of these selections — despite looking seriously put-together. Scroll down to peep how you can pull off the loungewear look in virtually any setting!

21 Lounge Pieces You Can Get Away With Wearing Out

Hoodies and Knit Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to wear a basic sweatshirt, it needs to be elevated — which is why we love this color-blocked version from SweatyRocks!

2. The Ultimate Logo Piece for Fashion Fans: The athleisure look is everything, and you can nail that same low-key yet stylish vibe with this cropped crewneck from Champion!

3. Best Not-So-Basic Sweatshirt: Not only does this crewneck from ZAFUL have amazing lantern sleeves, it also has a mock neck that totally upgrades its aesthetic!

4. This Laid-Back Piece That’s Surprisingly Stylish: Half-zip pullovers might seem casual, but this one from The Drop can be styled as a balanced part of a totally chic ensemble!

5. Best Sweatshirt Dress: We can all thank Ariana Grande for making sweatshirt dresses like this one from The Drop socially acceptable to wear for a night out!

6. The Ultimate Brunch Top: You can wear this henley from KIRUNDO when you want to feel relaxed at home or out to brunch with your favorite skinny jeans!

7. We Also Love: These knits from Mieeyali all have the retro ’90s vibe that we’re crushing hard on right now!

Jumpsuits

8. Our Absolute Favorite: When you’re at home, your can wear this Loving People jumpsuit on its own or use it as a layering piece if you’re going out!

9. Easiest Way to Wear Pajamas in Public: Shoppers say that they feel totally comfortable wearing this LACOZY jumpsuit out in public, but that it feels like their favorite pajama set!

10. We Also Love: There are so many ways that you can style this knit playsuit from Byinns for weekend brunch. More mimosas, please!

11. We Also Love: Another great playsuit that we love is this option from LACOZY, which is just as easy to dress up!

12. Best For Running Errands: You might not want to wear this Daily Ritual jumpsuit for a fancier lunch date, but if you’re keeping it low-key, it’s a dream!

13. Best Stylish Jumpsuit Option: You can rock this jumpsuit from wexcen when you’re just hanging out at home or if you’re out with friends!

14. We Also Love: This ultra-fitted Y2K-style playsuit from Fernvia is major for an Instagram-worthy throwback look!

Knit Pants and Leggings

15. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings from HUE are not just one of our top picks in this category — over 7,000 shoppers are equally as enamored as Us!

16. Best Leggings That Look Like Pants: If you’re looking for a leggings that can pass as a real pair of pants, check out this pair from Bandolino!

17. Best Stylish Ribbed Knit Pant: With the right top and shoes, you can totally get away with wearing these awesome knit pants from SOLY HUX for practically any occasion!

18. We Also Love: Another strong ribbed knit pant option is this pair from The Drop — look at that flare leg!

19. We Also Love: Shoppers can testify that these affordable pants from Florens offer high-quality for their price point!

20. We Also Love: Can you tell that we love ribbed knit pants? Here’s another version from Waitfairy that may be the most stylish ones yet.

21. We Also Love: We also wanted to include at least one jegging option in this roundup, and this pair from LYZ BAND is beloved by Amazon shoppers!

