As it turns out, we’ve just discovered an online shop that we’re increasingly becoming enamored with. The Paris-based boutique 24 Sèvres offers up a trove of amazing designer products on their website, which has an ample sale section to boot! What sets this site apart from others is that returns are always free — and yes, that even includes all sale items. Shopping online is sometimes difficult because the sales tend to be final, but at 24 Sèvres you can feel free to order whatever your heart desires. You can simply return it within 30 days of receiving it if you don’t wind up loving the item as much in person!

To showcase a variety of the sale offerings that 24 Sèvres has up on their site right now, we built an outfit containing ultra-versatile designer pieces — all of which are 50% off or more!

This Breezy, Elegant Blouse

This Rag & Bone shirt takes a traditional menswear staple and gives it a totally feminine twist. From the flattering V neckline to the wrap tie feature at the hem, this blouse is definitely a unique piece.

Get the Felix Blouse from Rag & Bone (originally $375) on sale for just $130 — you save $245!

These Velvety Pants

Step up your everyday jeans look with this velvet pair from J Brand. If you want to make a luxe statement, these jeans are perfect for you. They’ll look great in the cooler fall and winter months, and can even work well in the spring.

Get the Maria High Waisted Skinny Jeans from J Brand (originally $310) on sale for just $124 — you save $186!

These Trendy Sneakers

Platform sneakers are all the rage, and this pair from Puma are absolutely amazing. They’re incredibly comfortable and give you a little bit of extra height — which we love!

Get the Trace Suede Platform Sneakers from Puma (originally $120) on sale for just $60 — you get 50% off!

These Retro Sunnies

The ’60s are back in fashion, and these sunglasses are the best way to emulate the mod vibe. Designer sunglasses are always a sound investment, and this pair from Stella McCartney are fabulous!

Get the Stella Essentials Sunglasses from Stella McCartney (originally $215) on sale for just $107 — you get 50% off!

These Stunning Earrings

How elegant are these earrings? This pair from Isabel Marant just screams French Riviera, but you can definitely pair them with an everyday look as well to add some extra oomph to any outfit.

Get these drop earrings from Isabel Marant (originally $160) on sale for just $80 — you get 50% off!

