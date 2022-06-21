15 4th of July Decor and Fashion Items on Sale at Amazon — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In just two weekends, July 4 will be upon Us! How has the time flown by so fast? Whether you have party plans already or are just getting your festivities sorted, it’s high time to start prepping.

If you’re hosting a get-together and don’t have your decor mapped out or you’re just on an RSVP list for someone else’s soirée, Amazon has all of the essentials covered. Check out our favorite decorations and patriotic fashion pieces that we found below — all of which are on sale and will ship out ASAP!

These Lantern Lights

If you don’t want to take the typical string light route, these lovely lanterns are the perfect alternative!

Get the TIGOMOOV American Flag Lantern String Lights on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Fun Inflatable

Any party space or yard will surely not go unnoticed with this Uncle Sam inflatable out front!

Get the BLOWOUT FUN 7ft Inflatable 4th of July Patriotic Uncle Sam on sale for $14 at Amazon!

These Cascading Lights

When the sun sets and the firework shows begin, these lights will definitely create the ultimate ambiance.

Get the FunNite 4th of July Outdoor Star String Lights on sale for $14 at Amazon!

These Throw Pillow Covers

We love switching out our throw pillow covers for the holiday season, so why not the 4th of July too?

Get the 4TH Emotion July 4th Pillow Covers on sale for $14 at Amazon!

These Adorable Gnomes

This unexpected decoration is ideal if you want to showcase a more unique vibe.

Get the Partyprops 2Pcs 4th of July Patriotic Gnomes on sale for $14 at Amazon!

These Star String Lights

You truly can’t go wrong with these classic star-shaped string lights!

Get the Twinkle Star 100 LED 49 FT Star String Lights on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Light-Up Tree Decoration

You can set this tree light on a table in lieu of a flower arrangement for something slightly different.

Get the Mosoan 18 Inch 4th of July Patriotic Decorations Tree Light on sale for $14 at Amazon!

These Paper Decorations

These traditional decorations are excellent if you’re hosting and don’t want to spend a ton of money to get the festive spirit going!

Get the jollylife 29PCS Fourth of July Patriotic Decorations Set on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Off-the-Shoulder Tee

Keep your look for the holiday casual with this graphic off-the-shoulder top.

Get the Spadehill Womens July 4th American Flag Off Shoulder Top on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Button-Down Tee

The classic button details and split flag style of this shirt are fantastic for any celebration!

Get the For G and PL July 4th Women’s American Flag Button Down T Shirt on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Twist-Bottom Tee

The twist-tie detail on the bottom of this top makes it a bit more elevated than your average tee.

Get the For G and PL Women’s 4th of July Shirt on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Accessories Set

You can pass out these accessories to your friends for a touch of patriotic pride!

Get the WILLBOND 10 Pieces Patriotic American Flag Accessories Set on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Print Maxi Dress

If dresses are your thing, we can’t think of a better one to wear for July 4 than this maxi!

Get the Spadehill Women July 4th American Flag Summer Maxi Dress on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Pocket Tank

We adore the different take on red, white and blue that this tank top is sporting!

Get the For G and PL Women’s July 4th American Flag Sleeveless Tank Tops on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Novelty Graphic Tee

Have some fun with your outfit by picking up one of these LOL-worthy T-shirts!

Get the Tipsy Elves Men’s Patriotic Graphic Tee on sale for $14 at Amazon!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!