Shop the 17 Best 4th of July Styles Before They Sell Out — All Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Red, white and beautiful! With the Fourth of July less than a month away, we’re counting down the days until the celebrations commence. Pool parties and backyard barbecue bashes, here we come!

We love any excuse to dress in theme, so patriotic pride is right up our alley. Bring on the stars and stripes! Not wearing red, white or blue on July 4 is sort of like not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day — prepare to be pinched. So, we rounded up the best clothing and swimwear options for Independence Day, starting at just $8. Shop these all-American styles before they sell out!

1. Make a splash in this American flag triangle bikini! Shoppers say that this classic swimsuit fits perfectly.

2. Surf’s up! Make waves in these American flag beach board shorts with pockets. These quick-drying swim trunks are perfect for some fun in the sun!

3. We’re totally obsessed with this tummy-control bikini, complete with tassels and trim. “Perfectly cute for the 4th of July,” one shopper said.

4. Five stars for this stars and stripes bikini! Featuring a scoop neck sporty crop top and high-waisted bottoms, this summer set is super flattering.

5. Broad stripes and bright stars! Add some festive flair to your swim style with this American flag beach sarong. Wear this wrap as a scarf, shawl or skirt.

6. Want to show off some spirit without getting tan lines? This American flag bandeau bikini comes with removable straps so you can soak up the sun in style. One shopper called this swimsuit “my favorite bikini ever!”

7. This top-rated swimsuit is a toned-down take on a red, white and blue bikini. You can rock this tasseled two-piece on any sunny day!

8. Want a blue-and-white striped swimsuit, minus the red accent? This tie-knot bikini with high-waisted bottoms is too cute! A summer staple on the Fourth of July and beyond.

9. Keep it cozy on the Fourth of July in this red, white and blue star print set. Perfect for sleeping or lounging! “These are my new favorite pajamas!” one customer declared. “They are so much softer than expected, the material is really nice quality.”

10. Earn your stripes in this blue-and-white ruffle cap-sleeve top! Pair this blouse with white denim for a chic OOTD.

11. Paint the town red in this off-the-shoulder striped top! Add a pair of jean shorts and white sneakers for an easy Fourth of July ensemble.

12. Take the plunge in this American flag one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The ruching provides tummy control and the ruffles add a fun feminine touch.

13. This strapless high-waisted swimsuit looks so much more expensive than it is! Available in both red and blue stripes, this chic bikini is on-theme and on-trend.

14. Gingham feels like the official fabric of summer picnics. And this pretty puff sleeve dress is absolutely perfect for the Fourth of July! Go with red, blue or another summery shade.

15. With almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon, this off-the-shoulder floral top is such a popular piece! This red, white and blue blouse is patriotic without trying too hard.

16. For a casual look you can wear all summer, try this blue-and-white striped T-shirt dress. The tie belt accentuates your waist, while the pockets add functional storage.

17. Lady in red! Blow in the breezy with this red polka dot maxi dress. The halter neck backless style shows off a little skin while covering up your legs and stomach.

