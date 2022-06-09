Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re like Us, then the trunk of your car is also filled to the brim with extra clothing in case of a fashion emergency. Spilled coffee on your blouse? We’ve got a back-up plan. Feeling chilly? Simply choose from a selection of sweaters and jackets. In the mood for a spontaneous sweat sesh? We always stash some sneakers just in case. But when we take another mode of transportation, our trunk trick goes out the rear window. If we’re heading to summer happy hour straight from the office, we need an outfit that works in professional and social settings. Business in the front, party in the back.

Summer style should be breezy and effortless — just like a beach day. So naturally, our ideal ensemble instantly makes Us feel polished and put-together. Introducing this two-piece set from Amazon! Loose and lightweight, this chic look consists of a sleeveless crop top and wide leg bottoms. You can even mix and match! Unlike a jumpsuit, this set provides easy on-off access and flexibility. Plus, the air flow from the crop top will keep you cool on a hot summer day. We finally found the perfect #OOTD to take Us from meetings to after-hour meet-ups! Keep reading for more details on our new summer uniform.

Get the Roylamp Women’s Summer 2 Piece Round Neck Crop Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Roylamp Women’s Summer 2 Piece Round Neck Crop Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set is an everyday essential for spring and summer. This romper-lookalike is appropriate for nearly any occasion under the sun — brunch with the gals, lunch with the boss, dinner with the family or drinks with the love of your life. The sophisticated silhouette looks so luxe! We’re smitten with the relaxed sleeveless top paired with the high-waisted culottes.

Made from lightweight fabric, this look is super soft and breathable for all-day comfort. The high-rise cropped gaucho pants cinch your waist and provide tummy control, while the bottoms billow out for flowy movement. And the waistband features both elastic and zipper closure for stretchy security. Available in 13 gorgeous colors, this set is flattering on all body types and skin tones.

Get the Roylamp Women’s Summer 2 Piece Round Neck Crop Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Summer vacay on the horizon? This trendy two-piece is perfect for paradise. Just add some sandals, and you’re good to go. As one customer shared, “This outfit was a hit in the 90 degree weather yesterday! I got so many compliments.” Another shopper said that this set feels like “wearing pajamas.” Sweet dreams indeed! “People literally turned around in their chair at a restaurant to look at it. It is definitely an eye catcher,” a Top 500 Reviewer reported. “The outfit also has a natural wrinkle to the material. It’s very pretty. It’s perfect to wear during the Summer. It is loose fitting and keeps you cool.”

Keep cool in style in this stylish summer set from Amazon!

See It! Get the Roylamp Women’s Summer 2 Piece Round Neck Crop Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Roylamp here and explore more jumpsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!