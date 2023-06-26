Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to reach a fitness or weight loss milestone faster, there’s a chance that adding an appetite suppressant to your daily supplement regimen may be helpful. While they’re certainly not magical potions that lead to weight loss overnight, certain options have benefited shoppers on their journeys. Essentially, appetite suppressants can help control your eating habits so you’re not consuming as many calories per day. If you find yourself snacking around the clock, an appetite suppressant may be able to curb your cravings and allow you to focus on moderation!

While there are plenty of appetite suppressants up for grabs with a prescription, you can also look into over-the-counter options. Many of these OTC picks will include natural ingredients focused on minimizing appetite, while others offer more complex formulas to change the way food breaks down in your system. Of course, if you’re unsure if an appetite suppressant is right for you, consult with a physician before starting. If you’re wondering which appetite suppressants are available for you to scoop up now, we’ve rounded up some of the best (and most popular) finds from Amazon below!

7 Best Appetite Suppressants for Weight Loss on Amazon

SLIMTIVITE Weight Loss Drops Pros Metabolism-boosting

Naturally flavored liquid formula

Currently on sale Cons Perishable

Small bottle size

Difficult packaging Originally $31 On Sale: $26 You Save 16% See it!

InnoSupps Night Shred Pros Clean vegan formula

Helps support healthy sleep

Mood-boosting ingredients Cons Expensive

Can cause dizziness

Not for sensitive stomachs $50.00 See it!

Nobi Nutrition Fat Burner For Women Pros Specifically made for women

Very affordable

Helps boost metabolism Cons Results may take time

Mixed reviews

Can cause drowsiness $20.00 See it!

alli Weight Loss Aid Pros #1 Bestseller

FDA-approved

Incredible reviews Cons Pricier product

Results can take time

Side effects are possible $56.00 See it!

PHYTOCHOICE Green Tea Extract-Natural Appetite Suppressant Pros All-natural formula

Helps boost immune system and metabolism

Super affordable Cons Fewer reviews

Takes time to see results

High caffeine content $19.00 See it!

Physician's CHOICE Thin 30 Probiotic Pros #1 Bestseller

Supports gut health

Caffeine-free Cons A bit more expensive

Can cause breakouts

Not for sensitive stomachs $28.00 See it!

ACEWORKZ 100% Pure Saffron Extract Pros All-natural formula

Helps boost metabolism

Also supports eye health Cons Can cause an upset stomach

May cause bloating

Difficult to swallow 30 $20.00 See it!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.