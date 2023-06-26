Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re looking to reach a fitness or weight loss milestone faster, there’s a chance that adding an appetite suppressant to your daily supplement regimen may be helpful. While they’re certainly not magical potions that lead to weight loss overnight, certain options have benefited shoppers on their journeys. Essentially, appetite suppressants can help control your eating habits so you’re not consuming as many calories per day. If you find yourself snacking around the clock, an appetite suppressant may be able to curb your cravings and allow you to focus on moderation!
While there are plenty of appetite suppressants up for grabs with a prescription, you can also look into over-the-counter options. Many of these OTC picks will include natural ingredients focused on minimizing appetite, while others offer more complex formulas to change the way food breaks down in your system. Of course, if you’re unsure if an appetite suppressant is right for you, consult with a physician before starting. If you’re wondering which appetite suppressants are available for you to scoop up now, we’ve rounded up some of the best (and most popular) finds from Amazon below!
7 Best Appetite Suppressants for Weight Loss on Amazon
SLIMTIVITE Weight Loss Drops
Pros
- Metabolism-boosting
- Naturally flavored liquid formula
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Perishable
- Small bottle size
- Difficult packaging
InnoSupps Night Shred
Pros
- Clean vegan formula
- Helps support healthy sleep
- Mood-boosting ingredients
Cons
- Expensive
- Can cause dizziness
- Not for sensitive stomachs
Nobi Nutrition Fat Burner For Women
Pros
- Specifically made for women
- Very affordable
- Helps boost metabolism
Cons
- Results may take time
- Mixed reviews
- Can cause drowsiness
alli Weight Loss Aid
Pros
- #1 Bestseller
- FDA-approved
- Incredible reviews
Cons
- Pricier product
- Results can take time
- Side effects are possible
PHYTOCHOICE Green Tea Extract-Natural Appetite Suppressant
Pros
- All-natural formula
- Helps boost immune system and metabolism
- Super affordable
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Takes time to see results
- High caffeine content
Physician's CHOICE Thin 30 Probiotic
Pros
- #1 Bestseller
- Supports gut health
- Caffeine-free
Cons
- A bit more expensive
- Can cause breakouts
- Not for sensitive stomachs
ACEWORKZ 100% Pure Saffron Extract
Pros
- All-natural formula
- Helps boost metabolism
- Also supports eye health
Cons
- Can cause an upset stomach
- May cause bloating
- Difficult to swallow
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!