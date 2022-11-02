7 Festive Pairs of Underwear to Kick Off the Holiday Season

Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now that November has kicked off, we’re starting to feel the anticipation of the holiday season! It may seem slightly too early to start decorating the house, but we’re not denying festive fun to anyone who wants to start getting into the spirit. We think the perfect way to do that in a small fashion is by picking up some fun holiday underwear!

There are a ton of printed undies to choose from, plus different styles depending on what type of undergarments you prefer. If you want to pick a pair up for yourself or someone on your gift list, we found the best options that radiate holiday happiness. Read on to check out these styles!

These Fitted Boyshorts

DEEP TOUCH Women’s Boyshort 5 Pack
DEEP TOUCH Women’s Boyshort 5 Pack Amazon

The fit of these boyshorts is skintight, and they’re designed to look seamless underneath your clothes!

See it!

Get the DEEP TOUCH Women’s Boyshort 5 Pack for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! 

This Stretchy Thong

InterestPrint Custom Nolvelty Christmas Thong Underwear
InterestPrint Custom Nolvelty Christmas Thong Underwear Amazon

If you’re the type of person who exclusively wears thongs, these undies are an excellent option!

See it!

Get the InterestPrint Custom Nolvelty Christmas Thong Underwear for $18 at Amazon! 

These Classic Bikini Undies

VINCINEY Women's Printed Panties
VINCINEY Women’s Printed Panties Amazon

The cut of these undies have a full-coverage back that feels seriously comfortable!

See it!

Get the VINCINEY Women’s Printed Panties for prices starting at $11 at Amazon! 

These Funky Undies

Unique Costume Women's Underwear
Unique Costume Women’s Underwear Amazon

If you want to get a kick out of your undies, the options available of this pair are definitely out there!

See it!

Get the Unique Costume Women’s Underwear for prices starting at $7 at Amazon! 

This Simple Underwear Set

R RUXIA Women's Hipster Panties 5 Pack
R RUXIA Women’s Hipster Panties 5 Pack Amazon

The simple, sleek design of the underwear that included in this set are ideal if you don’t like styles that are too busy.

See it!

Get the R RUXIA Women’s Hipster Panties 5 Pack for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! 

These Boxer-Style Boyshorts 

EVARI Women's Boyshort Panties 3 Pack
EVARI Women’s Boyshort Panties 3 Pack Amazon

If you prefer longer boyshorts, this underwear set is made for you — we think that they’re perfect for sleeping!

See it!

Get the EVARI Women’s Boyshort Panties 3 Pack for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! 

These High-Quality Undies

Tipsy Elves Funny Ultra Soft Holiday Underwear
Tipsy Elves Funny Ultra Soft Holiday Underwear Amazon

What shoppers love most about this underwear is the luxe quality of the material!

See it!

Get the Tipsy Elves Funny Ultra Soft Holiday Underwear for prices starting at $13 at Amazon! 

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article.

