7 Festive Pairs of Underwear to Kick Off the Holiday Season

Now that November has kicked off, we’re starting to feel the anticipation of the holiday season! It may seem slightly too early to start decorating the house, but we’re not denying festive fun to anyone who wants to start getting into the spirit. We think the perfect way to do that in a small fashion is by picking up some fun holiday underwear!

There are a ton of printed undies to choose from, plus different styles depending on what type of undergarments you prefer. If you want to pick a pair up for yourself or someone on your gift list, we found the best options that radiate holiday happiness. Read on to check out these styles!

These Fitted Boyshorts

The fit of these boyshorts is skintight, and they’re designed to look seamless underneath your clothes!

Get the DEEP TOUCH Women’s Boyshort 5 Pack for prices starting at $10 at Amazon!

This Stretchy Thong

If you’re the type of person who exclusively wears thongs, these undies are an excellent option!

Get the InterestPrint Custom Nolvelty Christmas Thong Underwear for $18 at Amazon!

These Classic Bikini Undies

The cut of these undies have a full-coverage back that feels seriously comfortable!

Get the VINCINEY Women’s Printed Panties for prices starting at $11 at Amazon!

These Funky Undies

If you want to get a kick out of your undies, the options available of this pair are definitely out there!

Get the Unique Costume Women’s Underwear for prices starting at $7 at Amazon!

This Simple Underwear Set

The simple, sleek design of the underwear that included in this set are ideal if you don’t like styles that are too busy.

Get the R RUXIA Women’s Hipster Panties 5 Pack for prices starting at $14 at Amazon!

These Boxer-Style Boyshorts

If you prefer longer boyshorts, this underwear set is made for you — we think that they’re perfect for sleeping!

Get the EVARI Women’s Boyshort Panties 3 Pack for prices starting at $24 at Amazon!

These High-Quality Undies

What shoppers love most about this underwear is the luxe quality of the material!

Get the Tipsy Elves Funny Ultra Soft Holiday Underwear for prices starting at $13 at Amazon!

