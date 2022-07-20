7 Casual Sandal Steals on Amazon That Offer Orthopedic Support

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many casual summer sandals have a flat sole profile, which doesn’t bode well in the comfort department. If you’re lucky enough to be spared from foot pain, these styles are easier to wear — but some shoppers need the extra arch support and other features in order to make it through the day.

If you’re the type of person who needs more orthopedic support from your sandals, you’re in luck! There are so many great sales happening right now on Amazon, and we have our absolute favorites lined up for you to shop below. Happy feet — and happy savings!

These Platform Flip Flops

Thousands of shoppers say these flip flops have finally relieved them of different foot issues, including pesky plantar fasciitis!

Get the Vionic Women’s Hightide (originally $75) on sale for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Thong Slingbacks

These sandals have subtle built-in arch support that’s perfectly disguised in the sole, and we love the simplicity of the design!

Get the UTENAG Women’s Arch Support Sandals (originally $50) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Supportive Wedges

Heels may not be the best for shoppers who deal with regular foot pain, but wedges like these provide you with manageable height!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Sheena Wedge Sandal (originally $95) on sale for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Simple Slides

If you’re in need of a simple everyday slide for the pool, beach or running errands, these sandals are ideal!

Get the MEGNYA Orthopedic Slides Sandals (originally $40) on sale for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Slingback Sandals

Thousands of reviewers love that these sandals can bridge the gap between orthotic support and cute style!

Get the Rockport Women’s Ridge Sling Sandal (originally $75) on sale for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Two-Tone Flip Flops

The double-strap detail on these flip flops give these supportive shoes some added flair!

Get the Sounity Orthotic Flip Flops (originally $40) on sale for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Strappy Slides

The cushioned sole on these slides and the way it curves to support the feet make them ideal for all-day wear!

Get the Skechers Women’s Slide Sandal (originally $45) on sale for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

