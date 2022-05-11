7 Stunning Sundresses at Walmart That Look Expensive — Starting at Just $16

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the weather warms up, we instantly go into dress shopping mode. On a budget but want to get in on the action? Don’t stress: You don’t have to drop big bucks to score some seriously expensive-looking styles! Not sure where to start? Walmart is the place we’re currently browsing, and we couldn’t believe some of the incredible frocks we found.

You can get your hands on a garment for as little as $16 that looks way pricier than it actually is. We decided to pick out our seven absolute favorites that are perfect for the spring and will transition well into the summer too! Check them out below — see how much you can save on these stunning styles.

This Casual Maxi Dress

Prepare for a modest moment! This dress is comfortable, feels relaxed and you can easily put your own spin on the look. Adding a belt around the waist will give you a more cinched-in silhouette — or you can leave it loose for a boho feel!

Get the Grace Karin Women’s Long Maxi Dress for $24 at Walmart!

This Mesh Mini Dress

Show off your figure in this adorable bodycon dress! Though it is tighter than other styles, the top mesh layer has a ruched effect that may be able to help you appear streamlined and smooth. This is a sweet dress that you can wear from day to night!

Get the Madden NYC Juniors Sweetheart Cut-Out Bodycon Dress for $20 at Walmart!

This Chiffon Halter Dress

Shoppers who were looking for a more upscale ensemble to wear for events like weddings or Easter parties got exactly what they needed thanks to this number! The fit is flattering for so many different body types, and it’s comfortable enough to wear for hours without issue.

Get the BCBG Paris Women’s Halter Chiffon Dress for $40 at Walmart!

This Elegant Maxi Dress

We would categorize this dress as a timeless style for spring and summer! The high halter neckline, tie-waist detail and flowy skirt create the ultimate aesthetic that you can rock pretty much anywhere. It also comes in a slew of sleek shades and prints so you can score the ideal version to fit your style!

Get the Nine.Eight Women’s Halter Maxi Dress for $20 at Walmart!

This Ruffle Swing Dress

We instantly pictured this dress as the chicest outfit to wear for a park picnic — or whenever you have a daytime function planned and want to feel cute! The neckline and band underneath the bust look incredible with the tiered skirt. It has a glamorous, feminine look that we simply can’t get over!

Get the DYMADE Women Short Sleeve Summer Casual Midi Swing Dress for $16 at Walmart!

This Bustier Midi Dress

The top portion of this dress is structured to appear like a bustier top. Shoppers say the fit is the absolute best, and note they plan to reach for this throughout the warm weather months!

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Bustier Midi Sundress for $36 at Walmart!

This Cute Shift Dress

Reviewers are seriously impressed with the quality of this dress. It may be one of our all-time favorite steals! Though there are four different options to choose from, our top pick is the white eyelet version because we adore the stitching and fun flair.

Get the Time and Tru Woven Flutter Sleeve Dress for $18 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the dresses on sale at Walmart here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!