This Matching Lounge Look Can Make You Feel Put-Together on Lazy Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why is it that we always feel better about having a lazy day or night in when we’re wearing a matching set? There’s just something about rocking a completely coordinated lounge look that feels more civilized than a tattered tee and old shorts! Even if the only activity on the calendar is our latest Netflix obsession, at least we know we’re looking cute as we veg out.

That said, we’re in dire need of sets we can wear in the summer — hence why we’re scouring the internet for the right ones. We’re exclusively shopping for sets that come with adorable lightweight shorts and equally staple tops — exactly like both pieces from this MEROKEETY ensemble!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Ribbed Lounge Set for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Honestly, we can’t find a single thing we don’t love about this lounge look! It’s incredibly basic, but that’s exactly what’s required from a purchase like this. Each set will arrive with a cropped tank top with button details that run down the front, plus a pair of high-waisted shorts to match. Both pieces are made from a soft ribbed material that’s said to be ultra-stretchy. The shorts also have pockets, which is always a huge bonus when buying loungewear!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Ribbed Lounge Set for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are currently tons of colors to choose from — in fact, we’re having a hard time selecting our favorite. Shoppers say they want this set in every color, and we totally understand why! It would be fun to mix and match multiple hues and be stocked with different versions of this co-ord to slip on at a moment’s notice. Don’t sleep on its versatility either: You may even be able to get away with wearing this ensemble as a travel look. With a sweater or jacket and white sneakers, you can look put-together and cozy at the same time. Isn’t that the fashion dream?

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Ribbed Lounge Set for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!