7 Summer Bodycon Dresses for Athletic Body Types

Any shopping experience is a trial-and-error process. You try a few garments on, see what works and set aside the rest. But why should we waste time when we can shop smarter? The key is to know your body type, and some have more ease with finding items that work than others — including those of Us with athletic builds.

An athletic body type (or rectangle shape) is typically categorized by not having prominent curves — but possessing fairly even shoulders, hip measurements and evenly distributed weight. Shopping for tops and bottoms may be easy, but with dresses, it’s a different story. So, what should you look for if you fall into this category?

The key is to play up your strong suits, which in most cases are the back and the arms! You’ll want to look for racerback styles, halters and pretty much anything strapless. Backless numbers are also ideal, and if you want to enhance the bust even more, go for a deep-V plunger! We honed in on these details and focused on bodycon styles that you can rock all summer long. With the right balance at the top of the dress, these figure-hugging designs that we spotted will make you look like a tall drink of water!

This Simple Racerback Midi

This comfy ribbed knit dress is a look you can style for the day and night! The racerback style lets you show off your arms, shoulders and back — plus, the center cutout details play up the bust for a feminine touch.

Get the Topshop Ribbed Cutout Detail Body-Con Dress (originally $67) on sale for $40 at Nordstrom!

This Bold Halter Dress

The bright lime green color on this dress is the hue of the season! We adore how this shade looks against all skin tones, and the design of the dress is on point too. The halter style gives you a backless moment, and the unique molded cups accentuate the bust beautifully.

Get the ASOS Halter Neck Seamed Body-Con Bandage Minidress for $42 at Nordstrom!

This Cutout Wrap Dress

This dress falls somewhere in the middle between a bodycon and wrap dress. If you don’t want a super skintight fit, this is the ultimate look! The flattering scoop neck is made for an athletic build, and we also love the center cutout which helps to create a hourglass shape.

Get the Lulus Cutout on the Town Cutout Body-Con Minidress for $44 at Nordstrom!

This Elegant Cocktail Dress

Summer wedding season has officially kicked off, and this is the dress you want to be wearing! The off-the-shoulder sleeves are elegant and highlight the arms, and we’re in love with the sweetheart neckline. The bodycon dress isn’t skintight all the way through, which shows off curves to perfection!

Get the Dress the Population Bailey Off the Shoulder Body-Con Dress for $178 at Nordstrom!

This Plunging Neckline Dress

Plunging necklines, like the one featured on this beautiful dress, are excellent for athletic builds! You can show off ample cleavage, and the wider straps bring the eye down to help make the waist appear smaller and cinched. We’re also obsessed with all of the fun bright shades it’s available in that will make a splash this season!

Get the GOBLES Women’s Bodycon Sleeveless Ruched Dress for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sultry Backless Dress

If you really want to show off your back, we can’t think of a better dress to wear! The thin spaghetti straps create a wildly sultry look, and the rest of the dress is simple so that detail can truly shine.

Get the Just Quella Women’s Bodycon Backless Spaghetti Strap Dress for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cute Floral Dress

The ruching all over this dress hugs your figure in all of the right spots, and the sweetheart neckline is adorable! This is the ensemble to wear for any daytime activities, but you can also totally dress it up for an evening on the town.

Get the Madden NYC Juniors Sweetheart Cut-Out Bodycon Dress for $20 at Walmart!

