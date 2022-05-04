7 Topical Cellulite Treatments for Smooth and Firm Skin — Starting at $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is all about showing off your skin, but cellulite may not make everyone excited to strip down into swimwear. We’re all about being confident in our own body, but even the most self-assured personality may feel some type of way about their cellulite.

But here’s the thing: We all have it, regardless of our body type. It doesn’t just disappear with working out and maintaining a healthy diet. You may need some extra help, which is where topical treatments can do the trick! We found a slew of different creams, serums and other products you can try to help make your skin look firmer and smoother ahead of the summer. Read on for more!

This Moisturizing Cream

This beloved body cream that has over 25,000 Amazon reviews has been a fan favorite for years! Its super rich formula delivers intense hydration while guarana helps to energize the skin — which in turn promotes circulation for smoother and firmer skin. Shoppers claim that in a matter of weeks, they could see noticeable results and keep coming back to this product for more!

Get the SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Rich Body Oil

If you want a fast-absorbing anti-cellulite product, then this oil is a great option for you! Reviewers say they love how soft and silky this leaves their skin feeling, plus it includes stimulants to help make your skin appear smoother! One shopper said they noticed a major difference in their skin in just one week — and their results only got better with time!

Get the ELEMIS Cellutox Active Body Oil for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Exfoliating Scrub

Using an exfoliator like this scrub is another excellent way to help smooth out the look of cellulite! If you’re looking to save money on a product, this may be the one to try. The ground coffee helps to both buff and energize the skin to bring it back to life. It’s also infused with different natural oils to soothe the skin at the same time.

Get the Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Firming Self Tanner

Tanned skin is known to help mask the appearance of cellulite, which this self tanner provides. It also has forming benefits to help make your skin look more taut and smooth! Shoppers love the natural-looking color and instant results they see after just one day — and over time, your skin may begin to transform beyond just the bronzy color.

Get the COOLA Organic Sunless Self Tanner Body Lotion for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Aging Serum

You can use a serum for your body just like you would for the face! This one in particular stimulates collagen production to help make your skin firm up, which may make prominent cellulite less noticeable. Shoppers also love how hydrating the serum feels and that their skin looks more radiant after using it daily!

Get the boscia Skin Nutrition Firming Body Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smoothing Gel Cream

Reviewers say this body gel has been in their skincare arsenal for over 20 years, and it’s remained one of their favorites! The specific plant extracts in the formula may target cellulite so that you’re left with supple skin that you’ll want to show off.

Get the Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert Cream-Gel for $72 at Nordstrom!

This Body Firming Serum

This serum is specifically designed for the lower body, and utilizes a unique complex of different natural oils that are concentrated and designed to release over time. This way, the product doesn’t stop working once it absorbs into the skin! In a 28-day study, participants say they were able to see the anti-cellulite results on the waist, hips and thighs!

Get the Soap and Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D Targeted Firming and Smoothing Serum for $24 at SkinStore!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!