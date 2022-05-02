Shh! These Are Amazon’s Best Secret Swimsuit Deals — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you thought Amazon had great swimsuit deals already, prepare to be amazed by Amazon Outlet. Anyone can shop these overstock deals — but not everyone knows about them. Today, we’re bringing you into the fold, because with swimsuit sales like these, we just have to spread the word!

We’ve picked out five of our favorite secret swimsuit deals on Amazon below to get you started. Scroll down to see why we love them — and to see the savings! Please note, some deals are only on certain sizes and colors!

This Modern Tankini

Tankinis have come a long way, and with options like this, they’re shooting up straight to the top of our shopping list. With a solid ruffle top and high-waisted patterned bottoms, this flattering set is bound to become a new go-to for you!

Get the Fancyskin High-Waisted Swimsuit (originally $33) now starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sweet and Sporty Bikini

With a knotted racerback top and ruched floral bottoms, this bikini gives you the best of both athletic and traditionally feminine styles. You can totally feel confident diving through waves in this two-piece too, if getting into the water is your thing!

Get the FERBIA High-Neck Racerback Bikini (originally $26) starting just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bandage-Style Two-Piece

We actually thought this might have been a monokini at first due to the cool criss-cross bandage design. But no — the two pieces simply just work that well together! This swimsuit set was designed to perfection and will have you feeling like a million bucks!

Get the Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Neck Bikini Set (originally $36) starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Timeless One-Piece

Solid and simple, retro yet modern — you just can’t go wrong when wearing this one-piece. It has the high-cut legs that are all the rage right now, plus a low-cut back. It’s stretchy with no padding or wiring or any extra details to complicate things. With this swimsuit, you’re simply getting sleek comfort!

Get the Leoparts Retro 80s/90s High-Cut Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $21) starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Neon Head-Turner

Loving all things neon right now? This fluorescent green bikini is calling your name! This type of bikini cut is so popular right now and will seriously look good on anyone and everyone. It’s available in a bunch of other colors too!

Get the Hilinker Ribbed Knit Bikini (originally $28) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other Amazon Outlet swimwear deals here! Don’t forget to also check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!