17 Adorable Sunflower Swimsuits for Flower Lovers — Starting at Just $20

You know how some things in life just automatically make you happy? That’s how we feel about sunflowers — and we know we’re not alone. They’re pretty and bright, they’re whimsical and seeing them means the weather is probably beautiful too. Swimsuit weather, even.

So, how about a sunflower swimsuit? We’ve picked out 17 bathing suits below, both one-pieces and two-pieces — specifically with sunflower prints. Let’s shop!

Two-Pieces

1. This ZAFUL bikini is a huge hit on Amazon. The ruched, high-rise bottoms and the longline floral top make for an incredibly flattering pair!

2. Love the above swimsuit but want something a little skimpier? This other ZAFUL bikini set has a triangle top and cheeky bottoms!

3. The pom-pom trim on the sunflower ruffle top of this Tempt Me bikini is just the cutest. The sunny yellow bottoms are the perfect addition!

4. Sunflowers and scallops? This dreamy SweatyRocks bikini switches things up with floral bottoms and a solid triangle top — both with scalloped trims!

5. If you prefer extra coverage but still want to feel super cute, this American Trends tankini is the way to go. We love that the bottoms are actually shorts!

6. Looking to go strapless? Look no further than this ZAFUL bandeau bikini. The tie knot in front is our fave — next to the all-over sunflower print, of course!

7. If you’re obsessed with smocked tops, then this MOSHENGQI two-piece belongs in your Amazon cart. Comfy and adorable!

8. If you’ve been hoping to find a maternity swimsuit, we’ve got you. Definitely check out this Summer Mae bikini!

9. This retro-style Upopby bikini comes in only plus sizes, and we can’t get enough of how cute the top is!

One-Pieces

10. With a plunging neckline and a cinched waist, you’re going to feel like a star in this sunflower Flygo swimsuit!

11. Swimdress? Say less. We’ve found your new fave in this ruched Yonique one-piece!

12. If you’re crazy for cutouts, this Holipick bathing suit is the way to go. The cutouts look sultry, and yet you actually get a lot of coverage where it counts!

13. See why mesh and sunflowers make for a dynamic duo in this Tempt Me swimsuit. This one has a bewildering number of reviews!

14. This AI’MAGE swimsuit has a unique look with the scalloped trim up top and sunflower print on the bottom. It almost looks like a two-piece — but with one-piece coverage!

15. If you’re open to spending more for a brand models and celebs wear, then we absolutely must recommend this pink Agua Bendita sunflower swimsuit!

16. If you want to feel amazing in your swimwear without reservations, something like this LAIUE one-piece is an absolute must!

17. How about the way the sunflowers look painted onto this InterestPrint bathing suit? Compliments will be racing your way!

