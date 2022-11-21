9 Dermstore Black Friday Deals on Products With Near-Perfect 5-Star Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may be Monday, but the Black Friday deals have already hit at Dermstore! This is incredible news — after all, who doesn’t want to stretch out their shopping for a less stressful sale experience?

Tons of popular skincare and beauty products are up for grabs, so we honed in on celebrity-loved essentials which have earned high marks from shoppers. All of the items lined up for you below have an overwhelming amount of five-star reviews — plus their sale prices are absolutely incredible. Read on to get the scoop!

ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil

Feed your skin good-for-you superfoods with this intense hydrating oil! The different omegas help to tackle a slew of common skin concerns including dryness, redness, elasticity and so much more. Catherine Zeta-Jones is a reported fan of the brand!

Was $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

Revive your hair with this intense repairing mask! This is an excellent product for anyone who has bleached or color-treated hair, endured damage from hot tools or simply wants a way to tone down any frizziness.

Was $39 On Sale: $27 You Save 31% See it!

Jan Marini Bioglycolic Face Cleanser

This gentle cleanser is suitable for all skin types. It’s actually soap-free, which seems counterintuitive — but it actually works! Shoppers say it does a wonderful job of cleansing the face without stripping it of its natural oils. Goals!

Was $45 On Sale: $36 You Save 20% See it!

Colorescience Total Eye™ 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35

This concealer does so much more than temporarily cover up under-eye bags! Using it regularly can actually help treat persistent dark circles and improve the look of fine lines and crow’s feet over time.

Was $74 On Sale: $52 You Save 30% See it!

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Growing longer lashes is now possible with a helping hand from this serum! The tube contains a three-month supply, and shoppers say they saw longer and thicker lashes after just a couple of weeks.

Was $98 On Sale: $78 You Save 20% See it!

Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner

Using a toner like this one after cleansing is an important skincare step you don’t want to forget about! This particular formula helps minimize pores and gives your skin a radiant look!

Was $37 On Sale: $26 You Save 30% See it!

Grow Gorgeous Intense Hair Density Serum

If you’ve always craved thicker hair, this serum may be the answer! The formula helps promote a healthier scalp, which can strengthen your strands and give them a thicker appearance.

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See it!

Sanitas Skincare Brightening Peel Pads

This jar contains 50 exfoliating pads that are designed to give your skin a bright and fresh appearance! The concentrate of acids (including glycolic and salicylic acid) can help get rid of dead skin, plus make fine lines and wrinkles less visible. Best of all, they help treat acne.

Was $74 On Sale: $52 You Save 30% See it!

Baby Foot Easy Pack

Reveal smooth and revitalized feet with this treatment! Each pack comes with two sock booties with the treatment already inside. All you have to do is wear them for a few hours, rinse your feet off afterwards and then watch as dead skin sheds over the coming days.

Was $25 On Sale: $18 You Save 28% See it!

