9 Early Black Friday Deals Happening Right Now at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you want to get your Black Friday shopping started early? Even though we’re weeks away from the year’s biggest shopping event, the deals have already hit retailers like Target! We’re beyond excited, as we love to space out our spending. It’s easier on the mind and the wallet!

These deals are absolutely incredible, and we imagine they are on par with Cyber Week steals. You may be shopping for yourself or for someone on your holiday gift list, and many of these items function as perfect presents. If you want to scoop up savings now, we did some of the leg work for you! We’ve selected our top nine products below — trust Us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these discounts!

This Incredible TV

Was $720 On Sale: $460 You Save 36% See it!

Take 36% off the VIZIO 65″ Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV!

This Complete Cookware Set

Was $200 On Sale: $150 You Save 25% See it!

Take 25% off the GreenPan Madison 12pc Hard Anodized Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set!

This High-Quality Speaker

Was $220 On Sale: $170 You Save 23% See it!

Take 23% off the LG SLM5Y 2.1 Channel 400W High Res Audio Soundbar!

These Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Was $350 On Sale: $150 You Save 57% See it!

Take 57% off the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones!

This Smart Home Device

Was $49 On Sale: $20 You Save 59% See it!

Take 59% off the Google Nest Mini!

This Easy Air Fryer

Was $100 On Sale: $45 You Save 55% See it!

Take 55% off the PowerXL 5qt Vortex Classic Air Fryer!

This Streaming Device

Was $50 On Sale: $25 You Save 50% See it!

Take 50% off the Roku Streaming Stick 4K!

This Powerful Vacuum

Was $380 On Sale: $280 You Save 26% See it!

Take 26% off the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum!

This Expansive Coffee Machine

Was $200 On Sale: $160 You Save 20% See it!

Take 20% off the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the early Black Friday deals happening at Target here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

