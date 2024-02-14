Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Abercrombie & Fitch coming back in style was definitely not on my bingo card, but I’m here for it! In the early 2000s, Abercrombie was my jam. I rocked those polo shirts and cargo pants to school like it was my job. But now that I actually have a real job, it’s time to trade out the distressed denim for tailored trousers instead. And in another plot twist, A&F is the ultimate destination for high-quality workwear at a (relatively) low price! I just found the chicest pants that are perfect for the office or out on the town.

Dress these Curve Love Tailored Pants up or down! The wide-leg style is super trendy right now, so you can take these trousers from day to night. Designed with an extra two inches through the hips and thighs, these Curve Love pants will hug your curves in all the right places while still giving you room to breathe. Read on to shop this bestseller from Abercrombie & Fitch!

Why wear tight, uncomfortable slacks to work when you could cut some slack in these comfy Curve Love pants from Abercrombie & Fitch instead? Made with everyday menswear fabric, this signature style features an ultra-high rise that cinch your waist for tummy control and a partially elasticated waistband for comfort and adjustability. Plus, these pleated pants don’t wrinkle!

Also, we love that A&F is all about inclusivity with sizing! Choose from sizes 23 to 37 in short, regular and long lengths in 19 different colors. Customize your cut for the most flattering fit!

According to reviews, these tailored trousers are ideal for casual or dressy occasions. You can style these pants with sneakers and a baseball cap for a street style OOTD and then switch it up with a blazer and flats for work. "MUST-HAVE staple wardrobe piece!" one customer enthusiastically declared. "These pants are AMAZING for casual, dressy, and athleisure! They're so comfy, and really gives that SNATCH in the waist. If you don't get these, idk what you're doing!!!!" Another shopper said, "There's a reason these are viral, they are sooo good! The quality is great and they are so comfortable. The length is just right. Can be worn dressy or casual. Definitely recommend it!" A classic closet staple! If you want to look like a boss without breaking the bank, then these bestselling tailored pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are your best bet!

