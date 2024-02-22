Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Has Abercrombie become one of your new favorite places to shop since their major rebrand? Same! Are their prices a little hard on your budget the same way they are for mine? Yep, I hear you! Though we’ll never not love an Abercrombie shopping spree, our bank account just doesn’t always agree. This is why we searched Amazon to find 17 Abercrombie-style pieces that are all under $60.

Abercrombie absolutely nails elevated basics, and since we’re just heading into spring, we focused our picks around pieces that will transition well into warmer weather. We found everything from floral puff-sleeve dresses, to tops and of course a few pairs of jeans as well. If you’re on board with saving while shopping for items that are just as stylish, keep scrolling to see our top picks of Abercrombie-like pieces — all under $60 on Amazon!

1. The Dress Is Dressing: Make this boho number your new go-to spring thanks to the short puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a smocked back — just $46!

2. Second-Skin Square Neck: Made with a slim fit, square neck and seamless design, this long-sleeve top is great for both casual and dressy outfits — just $15!

3. Layering Long Sleeve: Great for spring days, this long-sleeve top can be layered with a jacket or worn by itself — was $37, now $20!

4. Transitional Trousers: An Amazon bestseller, over 2,300 shoppers have given these chic, lightweight trousers their stamp of approval — just $40!

5. Curve-Love: If you’ve been looking for a pair of jeans that’ll hug your curves in all of the right places, consider these shaping skinny jeans from Levi’s — just $28!

6. Casual Cargos: These aren’t your average cargos! This pair features a baggy, wide-leg design, cute front pockets and several beautiful colors to choose from — just $40!

7. Chic Shorts: Made with a pleated design, double button closure and elastic waistline, these shorts are both cute and comfortable — was $30, now $26!

8. A Better Basic: You can never have too many white tees in your arsenal and this pack of two cotton tees from Gildan is the perfect new addition to your closet — was $12, now $11!

9. A Bigger Blazer: If you love this oversized blazer, you can always pick it up in another color as well as it comes in 26 different colors to choose from. – $59

10. Perfect Puff Sleeve: If long-sleeve sweaters are great for winter, a short-sleeve sweater like this one is perfect for spring — was $42, now $37!

11. Ribbed Racerback: Stock up on racerback tanks for warmer weather with this one that also comes in 22 colors — just $20!

12. Lounge in Linen: Get ready for beach parties with these lightweight and stylish linen pants — was $37, now $35!

13. Mood-Boosting Midi: This flowy floral midi skirt is sure to instantly brighten your spirits — was $40, now $30!

14. Sleeveless Suit Set: This sleeveless suit set features a vest and trousers and comes in a few cute pastel colors perfect for spring office ‘fits — just $53!

15. Classy Cardigan: With its striped design, lightweight fabric and gold buttons, this cardigan is great for those who prefer a more sophisticated style — was $60, now $43!

16. Must-Have Mini Dress: If your closet’s been missing a mini dress, you’ll want to take a look at this floral one that features a tie belt for cinching the waist, a V-neck and a ruffled hem — just $42!

17. Quilted Queen: This quilted jacket comes in several muted tones, fab for both spring and fall — was $61, now $40!

