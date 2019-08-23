You Can Now Save Over $50 on the Absolute Cutest Tory Burch Flats





Is there anything better than Tory Burch shoes? Well, owning them, of course, but that’s a given. They’re always the cutest, the classiest and the most on trend, probably because they’re often the ones setting the trend!

We’ve been wearing our Tory Burch sandals all summer long, but with fall quickly approaching, we’ll soon need to replace them with more appropriate footwear. Don’t feel upset about it, though, because these flats from the famous designer will make for the perfect transition piece. Prepare to smile even wider, because these shoes are on sale right now for over $50 off!

The second we spotted the Tory Burch Poppy Logo Espadrille Flat, we suddenly couldn’t remember a time before they appeared in our life. We didn’t want to, either, because we’re pretty sure we were destined to wear these shoes, and over 100 reviewers feel the same. They say they “love everything about this flat,” and we wholeheartedly agree!

Reviewers say this flat is “so sharp and sophisticated” as well as “super comfortable.” One reported that they “have walked long distances in them with no issues,” and that’s what we love to hear because we don’t want to have to switch these shoes out for sneakers every time we need to take a trip more than 10 feet away. They’re also commenting on how easy these shoes are to dress up or down, and how they’re just as easy to transition through the seasons, from spring to summer to fall! We swear we’re going to make them work in winter too! We must!

These espadrille flats have a petal pink fabric upper detailed with an ivory leather “T” logo. This signature logo is cut into two for a unique yet instantly recognizable accent. When we see shoes this cute, we pretty much automatically assume they have to be Tory Burch anyway!

As expected of an espadrille, we’ll also find jute wrapping the midsole and toe. The insole is wrapped in jute as well, with a Tory Burch logo leather patch at the heel for added comfort. Back on the outside of this flat, we’ll see find the outsole, which is textured for traction. This shoe is seriously an all-around winner!

Styling these shoes is a breeze. They do all of the hard work for us! Wear them with a pair of blue skinny jeans and a white T-shirt and it’ll look like you stepped straight out of a catalog. Wear them with a satin midiskirt and a tucked-in camisole for casual yet glamorous perfection. We can even try pairing them with a red-hot dress for a romantic date night without the uncomfortable heels!

No matter the time of year, these Poppy flats won’t have a hard time making their way into our wardrobe, partly because we never plan on taking them off. Is it weird to wear designer flats to bed every night? Or does it make complete and perfect sense? We’re going to go with the latter, especially when these shoes are 33% off and this cute! We can’t go wrong!

