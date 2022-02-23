These $11 Earrings Look Similar to the $400 Pair Adele Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we be honest about something? We’re not sure if we’ve seen a star quite like Adele in our lifetime. She’s incredibly down to earth and relatable, despite being one of the most talented vocalists ever — but when it comes time to step out on the red carpet, she will always serve you classic glamour. We absolutely adore her style, and we’re not alone!

Even when Adele isn’t on the red carpet, she always knows how to wear an outfit — and what ensemble isn’t complete without the right accessories? Recently, while out in Beverly Hills, the songstress wore a pair of earrings we completely fell for. Her pricey pair reportedly rings in at $400, but we managed to find a super similar option that’s currently just $11 on Amazon!

Get the KAIYA Double Circle Linear Drop Open Huggies for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s safe to say that these earrings are different than your typical gold hoops, which have been particularly trendy as of late. We’ve seen the thick tube hoops available in a variety of sizes, but this double loop action is a sleek departure from that style!

The earrings have two interlocking loops with a post that extends through the ear and fastens in the back. The two hoops are varying shapes, with one being a small circle — and the other a slightly larger angular oval hanging from the top loop. You can wear these earrings on the daily with both casual and upscale ensembles — and we thrive on versatility!

If you’re not a fan of gold, you can even pick up these earrings in silver and rose gold. Of course, there’s always an option to score all three to complement the other jewelry you wear — or mix and match metals for a funkier vibe. These earrings are an everyday jewelry staple that you can make part of your signature look. At the end of the day, you’re channeling Adele with these earrings — so if you’re a lover of clean and simple styles, these danglers are for you.

