Fashion fact: We all need a great pair of slides in the summertime. Whether or not you’re hitting the pool regularly or simply need an easy footwear option to slip on in a pinch, slides are a quintessential warm-weather staple! You can find styles across all price points, but some of the best can be found on sale right now.

Naturally, our favorite classic slides are the three-stripe pair from adidas. They go with any ensemble and simply get the job done — but best of all, they can be scooped up on sale at Nordstrom for 20% off! Considering how popular they are, this is a deep discount exclusive to savvy shoppers checking out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide

Originally $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Reviewers describe these slides as “comfortable and stylish,” and claim they “last a long time” — which is always an important fact to consider when purchasing footwear. After all, we don’t want our shoes to fall apart after just a few wears regardless of the price point. Durability is a crucial trait our shoes need to possess, as we expect them to function as go-to sandals we can reach for whenever we’re rushing to leave the house. Quite frankly, we need our slides to last, and this pair is up for the challenge.

Thanks to their sleek design, it’s clear these are certainly not your average flip-flops. The footbed is made from a cushiony material so your feet will feel supported with every step, plus they’re curved to fit your individual arches, which offers up even more support. Instead of having a standard flat base, these shoes put in extra attention to detail and make sure you’re as comfortable as possible!

At the moment, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features these slides in three sleek shades: All-black, black and white and navy blue and white. While these may not be groundbreaking colorways, they’re iconic for a reason. They all effortlessly embody the timeless adidas style, which means they will never appear outdated. Sure, these aren’t exactly an investment due to their modest price tag — but they will pass the test of time with flying colors. As noted, you can rock these slides with every outfit under the sun. While they won’t necessary function as eye-catching footwear, they will provide ample comfort to keep you relaxed at all times. Of course, if you purchase your pair with this deal, you’re getting a serious steal — all thanks to Nordstrom!

See it: Get the adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide (originally $35) on sale for $28 at Nordstrom!

