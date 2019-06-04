This Adidas Gym Bag Is So Cute You’ll Want to Carry It Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It can be rough getting to the gym. We don’t just mean mentally, but physically. Literally getting there with everything intact isn’t easy if we’re not prepared with a good gym bag. Too many times have we shoved our gym clothes and sneakers into a backpack only to have our top end up wrinkled, our shoes get dirt everywhere and our water bottle spill and turn said dirt into mud!

We’re never going to the gym again without the Adidas Squad III Duffel Bag. We’ll be so relieved when we experience how much more convenient it is than a backpack or tote. Plus, while functionality is very important to Us, everyone knows we won’t buy something unless it’s cute, and this bag comes in 23 absolutely lovely colors and patterns!

See it: Get the Adidas Squad III Duffel Bag starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

Hundreds and hundreds of reviewers are obsessed with this duffel, absolutely loving the seemingly endless storage. To start simple, we can open up the top double-zip closure to find the extremely spacious main compartment where we’ll keep our clothes and maybe some dry shampoo. We can even stick our entire purse inside! For the little stuff, like makeup wipes, earbuds, our phone and a protein bar, we can look to the interior zip pocket literally (and adorably) marked “little stuff!” Need a spot for keys? The attached key fob will take care of that!

The storage possibilities continue on the exterior of this Adidas bag. Possibly our favorite feature is the ventilated shoe tunnel, which we can access through the zipper at the side of the bag. We can stick our shoes and any dirty clothing inside to keep them separated from our clean belongings! No more trying to finagle a convoluted way of keeping the soles of our shoes from touching anything else. It never works, anyway!

On the other side of the bag, we’ll find an expandable mesh pocket for storing our water bottle, or anything else we want to keep separated or easily within reach! We’ll find one more exterior pocket up in front for additional storage beyond that. We’re basically at a point where we need to get creative to think of more things to bring with us to fill up those pockets!

This gym bag has two top haul handles and an adjustable crossbody strap for hands-free carrying. There are even smaller handles at the sides if we need them!

One other thing the many versions of this bag all have in common is the Adidas logo sitting at the bottom right on the front. Depending on which bag we get, though, it might be rainbow tie-dye, white or maybe pink! For the rest of the bag, no matter if we prefer solid colors, polka dots or stripes, we’re bound to find one we’ll fall totally in love with!

If we were looking for extra motivation to get to the gym, this bag is it. The only problem is that we’ll never want to put it down!

