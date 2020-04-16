These Classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers Are 25% Off for a Limited Time

There’s nothing like a classic pair of Stan Smith sneakers from adidas. Their timeless look has kept them in fashion for decades, and countless celebrities have embraced these kicks when they want to create an effortless, casual outfit.

We’ve seen these iconic shoes on everyone from supermodels like Kendall Jenner to style stars like Zendaya and Victoria Beckham — even royals love them! Yes, it’s true: Meghan Markle has been spotted in her Stan Smiths on numerous occasions. And right now for a limited time, you can pick up a pair for yourself for 25% off at Nordstrom!

Get the adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $57 at Nordstrom — limited time deal!

With all of the street-style shots of A-listers in these Stan Smith sneakers, this shoe is naturally always in demand. And when something is constantly sought after by consumers, it rarely goes on sale. Luckily, Nordstrom is giving their shoppers an incredible discount on these beloved beauties — and it’s a deal that’s hard to resist!

The sneakers come in two different color combinations. The original pair is made in a white leather that has some touches of kelly green on the tongue and the back of the heel. But if green isn’t exactly your bag, the same design is also available with hints of dark navy blue. No matter which pair you pick, everyone that spots these shoes on your feet will immediately recognize them with just a quick glance.

What makes these sneakers magical is definitely their retro vibe. It’s all about the throwbacks in terms of trends these days — and this is a modern spin on a vintage style that’s ideal for the current era. In fact, many designer brands have mimicked the style — but few measure up to the original.

Simply put: the brand hit a grand slam with these Stan Smith sneakers. They have the adidas Originals logo stamped on the back of the shoe, which is a nod to their roots from back in the day. These shoes have a low-top design and lace up all the way to the tongue, as standard sneakers do. When it comes to footwear essentials, the Stan Smith is in a league of its own. Scoop up a pair while you still can!

