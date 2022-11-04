Aerie’s Coziest Hoodie Ever Is 40% Off in Every Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re about to hit the type of mid-fall weather where wearing a hoodie every day isn’t only acceptable, but it’s encouraged. It becomes a uniform — but one we actually love to wear. We know our go-to move to make every ultra-chilly morning better is to slip on a warm hoodie the moment we get out of bed (if we aren’t wearing one already)!

But if we’re going to wear hoodies every day, we’re going to need more. A lot more! And we want variation too. Different styles, different cuts, different colors. Aerie has plenty to choose from, but right now want to concentrate on our current fave. It just happens to be majorly marked down!

Was $65 On Sale: $39 You Save 40% See it!

This is a newer variety of Aerie’s extremely popular Down-To-Earth sweatshirt, of which there are numerous kinds. It has a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket, plus a loose henley-style neckline (without the buttons). It also adds on wide-ribbed trims at the hem, cuffs, neckline and even the hood to make it both comfier and cuter at the same time!

This hoodie is made from a soft cotton blend, featuring a fleece lining inside. It has dropped shoulders and a very oversized fit, bringing you the best in relaxing fashion. You may want to size down if you don’t want it to be too, too slouchy! It also has a longer silhouette, intended to reach past the booty so it can pair perfectly with leggings!

This sweatshirt comes in eight colors, and reviewers are finding themselves coming back for more. They say this hoodie is “absolutely amazing” as well as “super cozy.” One wrote that “you’ll want to wear it every day” — and that’s the goal! Another notes that it’s perfect for “if you love wearing hoodies…but don’t love how casual they look,” since it has more elevated details. An excellent point!

This hoodie is definitely perfect for hanging out at home with a pair of fuzzy socks. You might even just wear it as a little “dress”! When it’s time to go out, however, you can slip into a pair of jeans and platform sneakers, or maybe even some wet-look leggings with heeled booties. This design really can adapt to so many more looks than a traditional sweatshirt. Add to cart and start thinking about how you’ll wear it first!

