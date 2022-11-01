12 Diptyque Gift Sets for a Scrumptiously-Scented Holiday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to luxury candles, perfumes and other fragrance products, there is no brand more worthy of your attention than diptyque. The French parfumerie is world famous for its stunning scents and instantly recognizable packaging. Sure, it’s on the pricier side, but that’s exactly why it’s such a perfect brand for holiday gifting!

Make someone feel super special by grabbing them a gorgeous gift set from diptyque, whether they love mini candles or maybe even a fragrance diffuser kit for their car. See our top 12 finds below, and remember to shop fast. The brand’s products sell out all the time!

This Limited-Edition Candle Set

How beautiful is the holiday packaging on these colorful candles? Even the box is wildly beautiful. Don’t miss out on this wintry, limited-edition set, featuring a Sapin candle, a Neige candle and an Étincelles candle!

Get the diptyque Three Starry Skies Candle Set for just $144 at Nordstrom!

This Perfumed Brooch Set

How cool is this as a gift? It comes with four perfumed ceramics that can be slipped behind the golden bird brooch, acting as both a fragrance and a fashion accessory!

Get the diptyque Pret a Parfumer Perfumed Brooch for just $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Eau de Toilette Set

Can’t pick just one fragrance? Grab this set of five vials instead to take the pressure off. Five fragrances is more fun than one!

Get the diptyque Eau de Toilette 5 Vial Set for just $128 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Mini Candle Set

This starry set features five mini versions of some of diptyque’s most famous scents, including Baies and Tubéreuse!

Get the diptyque Mini 5-Piece Candle Set for just $95 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Hand Care Set

This set comes with a softening hand wash, a velvety hand lotion and even a rise-free hand wash for on the go. The packaging is obviously so giftable too!

Get the diptyque The Art of Hand Care Travel Set for just $50 at Nordstrom!

This Candles and Carousel Set

This beautiful set acts as both a home fragrance and the perfect holiday decor. It comes with a Roses candle and a Mimosa candle, plus a golden carousel that spins over the candle when it’s lit!

Get the diptyque Candles & Carousel 3-Piece Set for just $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Perfumed Ceramic Set

This set of four fragranced ceramics will be perfect for the brooch we listed above or another fragrance brooch!

Get the diptyque Eau Capitale 4-Piece Perfumed Ceramic Set for just $55 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Car Diffuser Set

We love filling our home with the lovely fragrances of candles and diffusers, so why not our car? This set comes with a gorgeous diffuser plus an insert in the famous Baies scent!

Get the diptyque Baies Car Diffuser & Insert for just $110 at Nordstrom!

This Three Candle Set

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in summery scents. This limited set comes with Lavender Leaf, Lemongrass and Lemon Verbena candles!

Get the diptyque 3-Piece Candle Set for just $114 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Eaux de Parfum Set

This celestial set comes with five mini vials of perfumes, making it the perfect gift for a fragrance lover who’s still looking for their signature scent!

Get the diptyque Eaux de Parfum 5-Piece Discovery Set for just $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!



This Votive Candle Set

Sleek and sophisticated, this three-candle set features three of diptyque’s bestsellers: Bais, Figuier and Roses!

Get the diptyque Set of 3 Votive Candles for just $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Reed Diffuser Set

Not everyone loves candles — but they still want their home to smell like heaven. That’s where this glass bottle reed diffuser comes in, featuring six rattan reeds and a funnel!

Get the diptyque Baies Reed Diffuser Set for just $190 at Nordstrom!

