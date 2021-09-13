Obsessed! Get These 20 Trendy, Fun Rings for Just $1 Each

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever feel like there’s something missing in your outfit? We’ve been there, and there’s an easy solution: Turn to jewelry to punch up the look! Necklaces and earrings are always welcome, but what about adding some rings into the mix?

While there are plenty of styles on the market, we’re currently obsessed with the colorful acrylic ring trend. These rings are simply adorable, and they have the power to make any outfit more fun. There’s a reason why so many Instagram all-stars are rocking them regularly! Best of all, we found a set from AIDSOTOU that includes 20 rings — it will cost you as little as $1 for each piece!

Get the AIDSOTOU 20 Pcs Resin Acrylic Cute Trendy Ring Set for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re intrigued, there are a few different sets to choose from. Some have brighter colors, and others boast more rhinestone options — so it all depends on your personal taste. The common ground? Each set has plenty of variety, so you’ll have choices for any occasion. Although you don’t get to select a specific size, reviewers say that you receive a mix, allowing you to wear a few at the same time.

Shoppers who have seen these types of rings all over social media were thrilled to find them in bulk with this set, and couldn’t believe the seriously affordable price point! When they sport these rings, the compliments roll in — and who doesn’t love a little positive feedback?

If you’re wearing a staple outfit and want to add a splash of color, these rings are a subtle, chic way to do just that. They can even make your current nail shade pop even more! We love trends that allow Us to have fun with fashion, so we’re planning on picking up one of these these ring sets!

