If You’re Always Cold, You Need This Leopard Sherpa Pullover

Are you that person in every friend group or family who’s just always cold? Winter weather especially has you bundled up 24/7, but even as other people start to shed their layers, you still reach for your fleece, your faux-fur, your sherpa. You have to do what you have to do to stay warm, of course, but the problem with layering up is that sometimes your fashion game can take a big hit!

Enter: this cozy pullover. We had two immediate thoughts when we first saw it, both trying their hardest to be our ultimate first impression. They both won out though. It’s hard to imagine anyone checking out this piece and not thinking, “So cute! So soft!”

Starting at $26!

This cotton-blend pullover is made of an extra-fuzzy, sherpa-style fleece. It has a quarter-zip design and a stand collar, lined with that comfy sherpa, plus a roomy kangaroo pouch pocket in front to keep your hands toasty. Overall, it has a super relaxed and soothing fit, but it’s not baggy or boxy!

The main cuteness factor here comes from the color-block design, a creamy white on the bottom and a natural tan on top. That tan is covered with a trendy leopard print, really solidifying this piece as a can’t miss for Us that deserves to be seen!

With a fleece like this, an otherwise “lazy” outfit, maybe consisting of a way-too-big hoodie or ill-fitting sweater, becomes a stylish statement. Simply pair it with your favorite pair of jeans and casual shoes. Even though it has a print on it, its colors are still neutral enough that you could go with any color pant!

You could also choose to go with a skirt, of course. Go full-on leopard with a leopard-printed skirt, letting the white blocking between the two animal prints act as a visual aid to connect them without any clashing. You could also just go for something solid, or maybe something shiny. Something pleated, something slinky, something fitted — any of the above. Don’t forget to accessorize too, whether with hoop earrings, cute sunglasses, or maybe a choker necklace that can peek out when you unzip the neckline a little!

This is the type of piece you’ll wear when you’re chilling out at home, watching the third installment of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (if you haven’t already!), as well as when you’re running errands, as well as when you’re going to grab an outdoor brunch on a breezy day, as well as when you’re checking out an open mic night at a local café. You’ll want to keep it in an easily accessible spot in your closet, or right on a coat rack or hook near the front door so it’s always at the ready — that’s when you’re not already wearing it, at least!

