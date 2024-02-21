Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Alicia Keys is one heck of a vocalist, but have you ever taken a moment to truly admire her skin? The Grammy winner never fails to look radiant, so it’s no surprise that she developed her own skincare line to share her secrets. Keys Soulcare, which blends modern skin science with ancient beauty rituals, urges people to go further than skin deep and truly turn their routines into a reviving self-care practice.
Though there are plenty of rich creams, nourishing makeup formulations and non-stripping cleansers, there’s one Keys Soulcare product in particular that garners spectacular before and afters — especially in the winter months. And, most surprising of all, it happens to be the brand’s newest launch: The Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil.
Get the Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil for just $35 at Amazon!
Like many people, my skin goes haywire in the winter — while it’s pretty normal for the rest of the year, as soon as the temperatures dip, it dries out and often flakes around my nose and chin. I typically layer on all of the thick moisturizers and hydrating serums to combat this, but in an effort to simplify my skincare routine, I decided to pare back and focus on squalane-infused skincare products… namely the Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil!
Squalane is a plant-derived emollient that mimics the natural oils our skin produces, helping to smooth and soften the comlexion and ward off excessive dryness. In the Keys Soulcare formula, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seed oil and prickly pear oil enhance the effects of squalane creating a deeply nourishing potion that replenishes skin and boosts radiance.
I’ve only been using the lightweight oil for a short time, but it truly makes an immediate difference. I prefer to use it as the last step in my nighttime skincare routine to counteract the harsh effects of exfoliating serums. Two drops are more than enough to cover my complexion in a veil of hydration. My skin completely drinks it up and leaves my complexion soft and radiant — with no greasy feel whatsoever.
While I can’t speak to how it reacts with oily skin, the formula is non-comedogenic and Amazon reviews say that it performs beautifully on acne-prone and combination skin. “Everything about this product feels like luxury,” one person raves. “The bottle is a beautiful color and has a nice weight to it. The product dispenses easily and has no scent at all. It absorbs into the skin well, and is very moisturizing. I use it every other night- it may be a little too rich for me to use every day. I have not had any issues with breakouts or skin irritation. For a mid-priced skin care item, this really feels and performs like a much higher-end product.”
If you struggle with parched winter skin, this simplistic yet luxe formula could be the remedy. The reviews (and pictures!) speak for themselves, so be sure to give this a try before it blows up!
