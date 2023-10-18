Your account
Tea With Publyssity’s Alyssa Amoroso Spilled the Tea on Her Beauty Must-Haves

By
Alyssa Amoroso
Alyssa Amoroso.Stephanie M Photo

Alyssa Amoroso is spilling the tea. As a former entertainment publicist and the current host of the Tea with Publysitty podcast, the content creator has built her career as a PR and pop culture expert who always keeps it real. And now the social media personality has turned her brand into a beverage.

Dropping today, Tea with Publyssity blends all of Alyssa’s passions. As she said at her launch party, “I really just wanted to marry everything I love, which is pop culture, decor, reality TV and tea. Not only did I always ‘spill the tea’ on my podcast but I also always drank tea.”

Another one of Alyssa’s interests? Beauty. The TikTok star exclusively shared her eight beauty favorites with Us Weekly, from “the BEST drugstore bronzer” to her favorite “flawless” lip gloss. Indulge in some self-care by shopping these Publyssity-approved products while sipping her new Binge-Watch Black Tea (the box doubles as decor)!

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, Super Black - Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara - Lifts, Separates & Conditions Lashes - With Collagen, Biotin & Peptides - 0.3 fl oz
IT Cosmetics
‘I’m one of those people who can’t wear mascara (even waterproof) without it leaving black residue under my eyes. It constantly runs for me. However, this mascara is the only one that stays all day and makes my lashes look super hick/long. I’ve been using it for years. I swear by it.’
$28.00
$28.00

Nars The Multiple Stick in Orgasm

NARS The Multiple Stick in Orgasm at Nordstrom
‘I never hear anyone talking about this blush stick, but trust me — it’s unreal. It’s super glowy, and natural and has an amazing formula. I reach for it over all of the other ‘viral’ sensations.’
$39.00
$39.00

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact

URBAN DECAY 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact - Long-Lasting Shimmery Eye Makeup and Highlight - Up to 16 Hour Wear - Vegan Formula – Space Cowboy (Champagne Gold Silver Sparkle)
URBAN DECAY
‘I’m not a big heavy shadow girl, so this light glitter is perfect to achieve that ‘glowy’ makeup look. I think it’s fun for daytime or nighttime and can be layered over other colors.’
$24.00
$24.00

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish, Samantha
Buxom
‘If there’s one lipgloss you need, it’s this one – trust me. I’ve been using this for years. I like to line my lips, stick lipstick, and just use this gloss. It’s flawless every time.’
$25.00
$25.00

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination, Medium (W) - Color Correcting Cream, Full-Coverage Foundation, Hydrating Serum & SPF 50+ Sunscreen - Radiant Finish - 1.08 fl oz
IT Cosmetics
‘I love to mix a few drops of this CC+ cream in with my moisturizer to thin it out for daytime or just use it as is for nighttime. It has a flawless finish and I love that it has SPF.’
$45.00
$45.00

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream Mini - Hydrating, Brightening Formula with Antioxidants (0.5 Fl Oz - Mini)
Summer Fridays
‘Reason you love it: I’ve only been using this Gel cream for about two months, but I can already tell it’s going to be a mainstay in my rotation. It’s lightweight and hydrating.’
$17.00
$17.00

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer | Sunkissed Bronzer | Bronzer Face Powder Makeup | Dermatologist Approved | Packaging May Vary
Physicians Formula
‘The BEST drugstore bronzer. The smell…delicious. The finish…perfect. I’ve been using this for years.’
$13.00
$13.00

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit in Kylie

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit in Candy K at Nordstrom
‘I’m not going to lie, I don’t really use the gloss, but buy this lip kit [in shade Kylie] just for the liner. It’s that good. It’s my perfect shade of pinky-nude. Pair it with the Buxom gloss in Samantha and you’ll have my go-to nude lip look.’
$35.00
$35.00

