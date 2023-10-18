Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Alyssa Amoroso is spilling the tea. As a former entertainment publicist and the current host of the Tea with Publysitty podcast, the content creator has built her career as a PR and pop culture expert who always keeps it real. And now the social media personality has turned her brand into a beverage.

Dropping today, Tea with Publyssity blends all of Alyssa’s passions. As she said at her launch party, “I really just wanted to marry everything I love, which is pop culture, decor, reality TV and tea. Not only did I always ‘spill the tea’ on my podcast but I also always drank tea.”

Another one of Alyssa’s interests? Beauty. The TikTok star exclusively shared her eight beauty favorites with Us Weekly, from “the BEST drugstore bronzer” to her favorite “flawless” lip gloss. Indulge in some self-care by shopping these Publyssity-approved products while sipping her new Binge-Watch Black Tea (the box doubles as decor)!

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara ‘I’m one of those people who can’t wear mascara (even waterproof) without it leaving black residue under my eyes. It constantly runs for me. However, this mascara is the only one that stays all day and makes my lashes look super hick/long. I’ve been using it for years. I swear by it.’ $28.00 See It!

Nars The Multiple Stick in Orgasm ‘I never hear anyone talking about this blush stick, but trust me — it’s unreal. It’s super glowy, and natural and has an amazing formula. I reach for it over all of the other ‘viral’ sensations.’ $39.00 See It!

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact ‘I’m not a big heavy shadow girl, so this light glitter is perfect to achieve that ‘glowy’ makeup look. I think it’s fun for daytime or nighttime and can be layered over other colors.’ $24.00 See It!

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish ‘If there’s one lipgloss you need, it’s this one – trust me. I’ve been using this for years. I like to line my lips, stick lipstick, and just use this gloss. It’s flawless every time.’ $25.00 See It!

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream ‘I love to mix a few drops of this CC+ cream in with my moisturizer to thin it out for daytime or just use it as is for nighttime. It has a flawless finish and I love that it has SPF.’ $45.00 See It!

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream ‘Reason you love it: I’ve only been using this Gel cream for about two months, but I can already tell it’s going to be a mainstay in my rotation. It’s lightweight and hydrating.’ $17.00 See It!

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer ‘The BEST drugstore bronzer. The smell…delicious. The finish…perfect. I’ve been using this for years.’ $13.00 See It!

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit in Kylie ‘I’m not going to lie, I don’t really use the gloss, but buy this lip kit [in shade Kylie] just for the liner. It’s that good. It’s my perfect shade of pinky-nude. Pair it with the Buxom gloss in Samantha and you’ll have my go-to nude lip look.’ $35.00 See It!

