As someone with fine, flat hair, I’m constantly on the hunt for products that will pump up the volume and give me the full strands of my dreams. Every time I go to the salon, I show my hairdresser a photo of Amal Clooney for inspiration. The British-Lebanese barrister (and wife of George Clooney) has some of the most luscious locks out there, and I’ve been trying to replicate her thick, glossy look for years to no avail.

Luckily, Clooney’s hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, recently divulged to Vogue the exact products he uses to keep her hair healthy, shiny and full. Of course, part of the reason her hair always looks good is because it’s naturally thick. “Amal has the most beautiful natural hair,” Giannetos said, but he shared that there is one product that he regularly uses on Clooney that can enhance fullness for all hair types, and that’s the Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion.

Get a 3-pack of the Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion for $18 on Amazon!



“I always use [this] thickening lotion in wet hair before I start the blow dry because it creates extra body and the styling lasts longer,” Giannetos explained to Vogue. The drugstore-favorite boosts body and fullness with cotton flower extract while also enhancing softness and shine. Though it is a lotion, the spray format makes it easy to disperse through your hair. To use, simply spray it on damp hair from mid-shaft to ends. (You can also apply some near the root for extra volume, but do so sparingly, because too much can end up weighing hair down. One to two spritzes should suffice.) From there, you can either blow dry your hair or let it air dry. Along with Giannetos, Amazon shoppers swear by this affordable thickening lotion, saying that the results surpass more expensive options. “I feel like I have tried every product on the market to add volume to my hair. No matter what I use, I always end up back using this,” one reviewer wrote. “I do need about 10 sprays, but luckily it’s affordable, so that’s not an issue. I apply it right when I get out of the shower then blow dry. I think I’m done wasting my money on other products, I’ll just stick with this!”

Fuller, thicker hair is just a few sprays away when you use this Garnier lotion. But if you’re not totally sold, I included some of my other tried and true lotions that beautifully breathe life into fine hair. You’re welcome!

More Thickening Lotions to Check Out

