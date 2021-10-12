Recreate Amanda Kloots’ Boho-Chic Style With This Maxi Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we always look forward to seeing the amazing performance costumes (and the performances themselves) on every season of Dancing With the Stars, something we may love just as much is seeing photos of the stars showing up to rehearsals day after day. They’re always serving up major fashion inspiration, from activewear to ultra-chic street style!

Amanda Kloots has been seriously impressing on the dance floor this season, and she’s made sure to do the same outside of the DWTS rehearsal studio, heading to practice with her pro, Alan Bersten. She recently showed up wearing such a pretty dress, we instantly found ourselves on a mission to find a similar version of our own!

Get the Milumia Stripe V-Neck Half Sleeve Split Button Up Party Maxi Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kloots’ dress was screaming boho-chic, and we were all ears. It had a maxi silhouette and was covered with brown, tan and white stripes, from the V-neck to the sleeves. Her dress also had a cinched waistline. We knew finding a look-alike wasn’t necessarily going to be easy, but we were very determined on our search, and it proved to be fruitful when we found this Milumia dress!

This dress also has a V-neck, a flowy maxi silhouette, longer sleeves, and a stripe pattern featuring shades of brown, tan and white (and green!). Instead of a tie at the waist, there’s actually an integrated smocked waistband that’s nice and stretchy while still being very figure-flattering. This dress also adds on tiny white buttons traveling down the front, reaching to the slit which will probably hit most people just above the knee!

Kloots wore her dress with a pair of tan booties — her hair half up, half down. There’s one outfit idea already thought up for you when you grab this Milumia dress. Styling this dress is easy because it does most of the talking. You can definitely try a pair of sneakers or sandals instead, or dress it up with some heels. That versatility works with layering too, whether you’re wearing a denim jacket on top or a luxurious shawl!

Love the dress but wish it came in a different color? Your wish has been granted, because you can also grab this piece in black and white stripes or blue and white stripes. Check out all of the photos over on Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Milumia here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

