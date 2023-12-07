Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A bright white smile is the ultimate confidence boost. However, daily habits like drinking caffeine-rich coffee and tea can contribute to staining. It doesn’t end there! The foods we consume also lead to the gleaming smile we once knew becoming dull over time. Thankfully, staying on top of dental cleanings and brushing with whitening toothpaste can help reverse the pesky staining many of Us experience.

Amanda Seyfried may be known for her iconic roles in various film and television shows, but she’s also well-regarded for her flawless skin and dazzling smile. Over the summer, The Dropout star dished to The Strategist about her favorite things and revealed the toothpaste which leaves her with proper pearly whites. “My dermatologist told me to start using this toothpaste because I guess it’s cleaner for my skin,” she began. “Now I’ve fully abandoned by Colgate and I’m obsessed with Marvis,” the actress revealed. “You can’t find it everywhere and it’s expensive.”

But luckily, if you’re looking for a new way to transform your smile, we have you covered. Seyfried’s go-to toothpaste — which multiple Shop With Us team members can personally vouch for — is on sale for 15% off on Amazon!

Get the Marvis Whitening Toothpaste for just $12 (originally $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Despite the price and issues with accessibility, Seyfried is a believer in the brand because it came so highly recommended by her dermatologist. “If she said that it’s good for my skin, I believe her.” The Mamma Mia star went on to share her favorite toothpaste from the brand. “I love the white one — the Whitening Mint — and the green one as well. They both taste great. It’s all I can use.”

Made in Italy, Marvis Whitening Toothpaste is fluoride-free, gluten-free and paraben-free. The celeb-approved toothpaste whitens teeth, while removing plaque and tartar in the process. A rich and creamy formula helps nix surface stains to gradually whiten teeth. More than just achieving a white smile, this toothpaste keeps your breath fresh, courtesy of cooling mint leaves. Plus, it will look chic on your vanity — a very “aesthetic” toothpaste choice!

Verified Amazon shoppers agree with Seyfried’s stamp of approval. Over 4,400 shoppers left perfect five-star ratings, proving just how impressive the toothpaste truly is. “Marvis toothpaste was a great find after many trials with other fluoride-free alternatives,” one shopper wrote. “The options of flavors are versatile enough to satisfy the whole family.” According to this shopper, “the whitening effect gets the yellow off satisfactorily.” Another shopper, who admitted to being an avid coffee drinker, agreed. “Not only does it taste great, but it has a light cooling effect which is nice. It also works REALLY well to whiten in my opinion.”

This whitening toothpaste brightens and delivers fresh breath that lasts. If you’re looking to transform your smile, we suggest scoring Marvis while it’s available — and on serious sale — at Amazon now!

