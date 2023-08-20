Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
After spending far too much money this summer, we had sworn off any more shopping until August is over. But just like a text from an ex or a side of fries, we just couldn’t resist once we saw this sale at Amazon!
Below are the 10 best beauty and fashion deals of the weekend. Treat yourself to some new goodies without breaking the bank!
Tommy Hilfiger Tailored Blazer
Dream Pairs Heeled Ankle Booties
Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
Zesica Oversized Sweater
High-Waisted Leggings
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion
Paula's Choice BHA Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Maybelline Sky High Mascara
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer
Beakey Powder Puffs
Not quite done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!