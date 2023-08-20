Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sale Alert!

10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals We’re Adding to Cart at Amazon This Weekend

By
weekend beauty and fashion deals
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

After spending far too much money this summer, we had sworn off any more shopping until August is over. But just like a text from an ex or a side of fries, we just couldn’t resist once we saw this sale at Amazon!

Below are the 10 best beauty and fashion deals of the weekend. Treat yourself to some new goodies without breaking the bank!

Tommy Hilfiger Tailored Blazer

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Blazer – Business Jacket with Flattering Fit and Single-Button Closure, Black, 14
Tommy Hilfiger
Blaze of glory! This Tommy Hilfiger tailored blazer is a staple for your office OOTD or your restaurant OOTN.
$65.55
See It!

Dream Pairs Heeled Ankle Booties

DREAM PAIRS Womens White Pu Chunky Heel Ankle Booties Pointed Toe Short Boots Size 9 B(M) US Sianna-1 Stunner, White/Pu
DREAM PAIRS
Fall fashion must-have! Team this sleek white ankle booties with a maxi dress or denim pants.
$47.99
See It!

Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Shoulder Bag for Women Retro Vegan Leather Classic Clutch Tote HandBags Purses with Zipper Closure
NIUEIMEE ZHOU
Every gal needs a little black bag in her closet. This vegan leather shoulder bag is an everyday essential.
$27.99
See It!

Zesica Oversized Sweater

Amazon
ZESICA
Available in multiple different colors, this oversized sweater from Zesica is cute and cozy for fall! Feels like a Free People find.
$45.99
See It!

High-Waisted Leggings

GAYHAY High Waisted Leggings for Women - Soft Opaque Slim Tummy Control Printed Pants for Running Cycling Yoga A-Black
GAYHAY
You can never have too many pairs of black leggings! And this top-rated version is on sale for only $10!
$9.99
See It!

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter Skin Tint, for an All Day Radiant Glow, Deep, 1.35 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris
This is our new holy grail beauty product! A mix of a tinted moisturizer and highlighter, this lightweight formula leaves our skin dewy and glowy.
$12.97
See It!

Paula's Choice BHA Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paulas Choice--SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant--Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles & Fine Lines, 4 oz Bottle
Paula's Choice
Celebs and customers alike swear by this Paula’s Choice exfoliant! Especially if you have an acne-prone complexion, you’ll love how this product unclogs pores, smooths skin and reduces wrinkles.
$34.00
See It!

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, Blackest Black, 1 Count
MAYBELLINE
Lengthen your lashes with this cult-favorite mascara by Maybelline! As someone with short eyelashes myself, this product has significantly elongated my lashes.
$9.98
See It!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 110, 1 Count (Packaging May Vary)
MAYBELLINE
With over 190,000 reviews, this Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser is the no. 1 bestselling concealer on Amazon. Get rid of dark circles and discoloration with this popular product!
$8.80
See It!

Beakey Powder Puffs

BEAKEY 12pcs Powder Puffs for Face Powder Triangle Powder Puff for Loose & Cosmetic Foundation, Makeup Puff for Contouring, Boun Boun Makeup Sponges Beauty Makeup Tools, Double 6 Pack Black
BEAKEY
These viral powder puffs will help you apply your makeup like a pro! DIBS Beauty co-founder Courtney Shields just recommended this set.
$6.39
See It!

Not quite done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

anti-humidity products

10 Best Anti-Humidity Hair Products to Fight Summer Frizz

Read article
Ashley Graham

Shine Like the Stars With This Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin

Read article
holy grail beauty products

Our Picks: 15 Holy Grail Beauty Products All Under $40

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!