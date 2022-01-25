This Bestselling Waffle Knit Cardi Is Marked Down to a Seriously Low Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time to save! We know a good deal when we spot one, and today’s find is no exception. We’re in the market for sweaters at all times — no matter what the season — which is exactly why we like to see what’s trending on Amazon regularly.

The bestsellers in all fashion categories rotate daily, but some pieces are mainstays that always stay on shoppers’ radars. As far as cardigans go, this waffle knit version from QUALFORT has been an absolute favorite — and right now, it’s on sale for a price that we’re not willing to pass up!

Get the QUALFORT Women’s Button-Down Oversized Cardigan for prices starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is a typical button-down cardigan made from 100% cotton that’s been woven into a cozy waffle knit. While the style is similar to ribbed knits, it’s done on a grid instead of horizontal lines, which provides far more stretch. This sweater was designed to be relaxed and casual!

The cardi also has an oversized silhouette, which is ideal if you’re looking to get that traditional slouchy look associated with boho fashion. You can layer it over a bodysuit or tank top, or even try wearing it as a top on its own! This knit feels like you’re “walking around in a cozy blanket” according to shoppers, which is a dream for the chillier months. The color options available now are all captivating, and we’re confident that numerous shades will complement your existing wardrobe. With a sweater this versatile, you simply can’t go wrong with your selection!

While this sweater was originally listed at $70, at the time of this article’s publication, it’s up to 50% off! Plus, there’s a handy digital coupon you can “clip” to score an extra 10% off, making this cardi a major steal. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so pick up yours ASAP while the price is right. Happy shopping!

