This Black and White Sweater May Be the Chicest Knit at Nordstrom

When it comes to sleek shades that have remained in style for decades, black and white are at the top of the list. From the mod era, to ’90s minimalist fashion and everything in between, black and white are the hues that always remain en vogue.

Sure, if we’re going to get technical here, neither black or white are actually colors — both represent the presence or absence of light. That’s why the two look so dramatic and fabulous next to each other! This is especially true of garments. Case in point: We found the perfect example of just how simple and elegant a black and white piece can look thanks to this Topshop sweater!

This loose-fitting cowl neck sweater is an instant classic. Its relaxed design is immediately elevated thanks to the bold color-blocking. The top of the knit is black, while most of the lower portion is white — and there’s contrasting black stitching along the hem and cuffs to finish off the look. We also love that the two colors blend seamlessly together and are not separated by an aggressive line. It’s a subtle detail, but truly makes all the difference.

In fact, the black and white portions of this sweater are actually stitched differently. If you look closely, you can tell that the black knit is stitched in a ribbed style, while the white is rendered in a more traditional flat knit. This minimal touch is yet another factor that shows the careful consideration that was put into the design process. Who says “fast fashion” can’t be fabulous?

At first glance, it’s apparent that there’s an impressive amount of versatility in this sweater. The hem length is just short enough to be worn out loosely with leggings — but of course, you can tuck the front into a pair of high-waisted jeans or faux-leather pants for an influencer-approved aesthetic. It’s a breeze to dress up or down — plus it’s comfortable and beyond cozy. Best of all, this isn’t a trend-driven piece. Season after season, year after year — it will remain a staple in your winter wardrobe. Reviewers do note it runs slightly large, so evaluate how you want it to fit before making your purchase. Happy shopping!

