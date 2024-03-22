Your account
15 Favorite Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Up to 60% Off

By
Inspiration from Paris
Inspiration from ParisPhoto by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Want to spruce up your spring style without breaking the bank? You’re in luck! Live now through March 25, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the ultimate savings event. We usually have to wait until the end of a season to shop the best deals and discounts, but now we can try out all the trends in real time!

We sorted through Amazon’s selection of markdowns, carefully curating a list of our favorite fashion pieces on sale for up to 60% off. Whether you’re traveling on vacation or going out for date night, these 15 looks will instantly elevate your outfit.

Coach Leopard Print Shoulder Bag

leopard print shoulder bag
Amazon

Party animal! Take a walk on the wild side with this trendy leopard print shoulder bag from Coach. It’s a fun way to add a statement piece to your look without going overboard.

Was $152You Save 39%
On Sale: $92
See It!

Anrabess Two-Piece Linen Set

linen set
Amazon

This two-piece linen set looks so much more expensive than it is! European getaway, anyone?

Was $43You Save 30%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Dream Pairs Buckle Sandals

buckle sandals
Amazon

We’re drooling over these Dream Pairs sandals! Comfy-chic for an everyday ensemble.

Was $46You Save 13%
On Sale: $40
See It!

Anrabess Two-Piece Knit Set

Anrabess set
Amazon

Travel in style with this two-piece knit set. It’s the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tracksuits.

Was $50You Save 22%
On Sale: $39
See It!

Pretty Garden Smocked Maxi Sundress

Pretty Garden maxi sundress
Amazon

A little black dress is an absolutely closet staple! Designed with a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this strapless maxi is a day-to-night dream.

Was $46You Save 28%
On Sale: $33
See It!

Pretty Garden Floral Midi Skirt

floral midi skirt
Amazon

Swing into spring in this floral midi skirt! Team this flowy style with your favorite tee or tank.

Was $40You Save 38%
On Sale: $25
See It!

The Drop Silky Cowl-Neck Camisole

silky cami
Amazon

Dressing up for date night or girls night out? Available in multiple colors, this silky cowl-neck cami is such a gorgeous going-out top.

Was $40You Save 20%
On Sale: $32
See It!

La Blanca Crochet Cover-Up

crochet cover-up
Amazon

The search is over — this La Blanca cover-up is the perfect swimwear accessory. It covers your stomach, thighs and arms while still showing off your legs and chest.

Was $103You Save 60%
On Sale: $41
See It!

Sunzel Crossover Flared Yoga Pants

flared yoga pants
Amazon

These crossover flared leggings are a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon! Such a flattering design.

Was $29You Save 31%
On Sale: $20
See It!

The Drop Strappy Heeled Sandals

strappy sandals
Amazon

These strappy sandals are surprisingly comfortable! Dance the night away in these fashion-forward heels, which comes in dozens of different colors.

Was $55You Save 40%
On Sale: $33
See It!

Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets

maxi dress
Amazon

Warning: you’ll never want to take this breezy maxi dress off. Made from super soft fabric, this sleeveless dress is an easy option for anything from brunch to the beach. Plus, there are pockets!

Was $43You Save 30%
On Sale: $30
See It!

La Blanca Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca swimsuit
Amazon

Release your inner goddess in this Goddess one-piece swimsuit from La Blanca! The ruched design adds tummy control for a flattering fit.

Was $83You Save 35%
On Sale: $54
See It!

Pretty Garden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

puff-sleeve midi dress
Amazon

Pretty in puff sleeves! This tiered midi dress comes in every color of the rainbow.

Was $61You Save 33%
On Sale: $41
See It!

Off-the-Shoulder Top

off-the-shoulder top
Amazon

Need a long-sleeve top that will go with any pants, shorts or skirts? This off-the-shoulder number is versatile, comfortable and chic!

Was $36You Save 19%
On Sale: $29
See It!

The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress

tiered maxi dress
Amazon

Complete with pockets and adjustable straps, this tiered maxi dress is a wear-anywhere item in warm weather. Highly recommend!

Was $60You Save 30%
On Sale: $42
See It!

Instagram star Alexandra Lapp in France for inspiration.

