Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Want to spruce up your spring style without breaking the bank? You’re in luck! Live now through March 25, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the ultimate savings event. We usually have to wait until the end of a season to shop the best deals and discounts, but now we can try out all the trends in real time!
We sorted through Amazon’s selection of markdowns, carefully curating a list of our favorite fashion pieces on sale for up to 60% off. Whether you’re traveling on vacation or going out for date night, these 15 looks will instantly elevate your outfit.
Coach Leopard Print Shoulder Bag
Party animal! Take a walk on the wild side with this trendy leopard print shoulder bag from Coach. It’s a fun way to add a statement piece to your look without going overboard.
Anrabess Two-Piece Linen Set
This two-piece linen set looks so much more expensive than it is! European getaway, anyone?
Dream Pairs Buckle Sandals
We’re drooling over these Dream Pairs sandals! Comfy-chic for an everyday ensemble.
Anrabess Two-Piece Knit Set
Travel in style with this two-piece knit set. It’s the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tracksuits.
Pretty Garden Smocked Maxi Sundress
A little black dress is an absolutely closet staple! Designed with a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this strapless maxi is a day-to-night dream.
Pretty Garden Floral Midi Skirt
Swing into spring in this floral midi skirt! Team this flowy style with your favorite tee or tank.
The Drop Silky Cowl-Neck Camisole
Dressing up for date night or girls night out? Available in multiple colors, this silky cowl-neck cami is such a gorgeous going-out top.
La Blanca Crochet Cover-Up
The search is over — this La Blanca cover-up is the perfect swimwear accessory. It covers your stomach, thighs and arms while still showing off your legs and chest.
Sunzel Crossover Flared Yoga Pants
These crossover flared leggings are a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon! Such a flattering design.
The Drop Strappy Heeled Sandals
These strappy sandals are surprisingly comfortable! Dance the night away in these fashion-forward heels, which comes in dozens of different colors.
Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets
Warning: you’ll never want to take this breezy maxi dress off. Made from super soft fabric, this sleeveless dress is an easy option for anything from brunch to the beach. Plus, there are pockets!
La Blanca Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
Release your inner goddess in this Goddess one-piece swimsuit from La Blanca! The ruched design adds tummy control for a flattering fit.
Pretty Garden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Pretty in puff sleeves! This tiered midi dress comes in every color of the rainbow.
Off-the-Shoulder Top
Need a long-sleeve top that will go with any pants, shorts or skirts? This off-the-shoulder number is versatile, comfortable and chic!
The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress
Complete with pockets and adjustable straps, this tiered maxi dress is a wear-anywhere item in warm weather. Highly recommend!